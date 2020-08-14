How you can nominate local legends for Australia Day Awards

IF YOU know a person who deserves recognition for their outstanding work in the community, now is the time to get the word out and nominate them for one of the region’s most prestigious awards.

Council is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Australia Day Awards which recognise the region’s local legends, talented sportsmen and women, creative talents, volunteer heroes and generous community groups.

Western Downs Regional Council mayor Paul McVeigh said now is the time to show your appreciation for those outstanding people in the local community.

“It has been a challenging year for all so it’s particularly important to give those who work hard and deliver great work for their community the pat on the back they deserve by nominating them for our prestigious awards,” Cr McVeigh said.

“Our community members are our loudest advocates for what’s great about our region so why not use that voice to recognise those who put in the effort and dedication to help make our region a better place.

“It doesn’t take long to fill out a nomination and residents will have until midnight on Saturday 31 October 2020, so I would encourage anyone and everyone who knows someone great to get on board and work towards getting them the recognition they deserve.”

Nominations are open for six categories:

Citizen of the Year

Young Citizen of the Year

Local Volunteer of the Year

Local Creative Arts Award

Local Community Organisation Achievement Award

Local Sports Award

Nominations are open until midnight Saturday 31 October 2020 with the winners to be publicly announced when they receive their awards at the annual Australia Day events in our local communities.

For more information or to nominate, visit www.wdrc.qld.gov.au/australiadayawards2021.