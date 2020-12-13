Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
RURAL AID: How you can help our farmers this festive season. Pic: Alex Coppel.
RURAL AID: How you can help our farmers this festive season. Pic: Alex Coppel.
News

How you can help our farmers this festive season

Peta McEachern
13th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IN THE lead up to Christmas, one of Australia’s largest charities is encouraging Australians to keep farmers in need, in their thoughts by hosting Christmas parties with a cause or buying a gift card for a primary producer family as a gift.

SUPPORT: Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters. Picture: Rural Aid
SUPPORT: Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters. Picture: Rural Aid

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said it had been a particularly challenging year for the farming sector and a small gesture at Christmas time can have a major impact on rural families.

“Drought, bushfire and flood are regular and devastating realities for Australian farmers. These challenges create financial, emotional and practical hurdles for this crucial sector of our community and economy; the people who put food on our tables and clothes on our back,” Mr Warlters said.

“This year has featured all of these challenges - vast swathes of farmland are still in drought and.

“COVID-19 (also) created new pressures for farmers this year, as domestic border closures impacted the supply chain for farmers, and international border closures impacted the workforce of shearers and fruit pickers.”

Although, Mr Warlters said this festive season, Australians can do their part to make a difference.

Here are a few ways you can help local farmers this festive season according to Mr Warlters:

1.The gift of giving. Buy a gift card on the behalf of a friend or family member and make a real difference in the life of a farming family. www.ruralaid.org.au/christmas

2.Buy your Christmas Cards through Rural Aid, as a percentage of the purchase is given to farmers in need. www.charitygreetingcards.com.au/charity/buy-a-bale.html

3.Throw a Christmas party with a cause. Add a fun and inspiring theme to your party such as “dress like a farmer” and raise some funds for primary producers.

christmas charity rural aid support local western downs farmers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Parents stuck in checkout queues should take heed: The two months of the year when it’s the best time to stock up on toys for Christmas have been revealed.

        Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online platform

        Premium Content Western Downs arts community celebrated in new online...

        News THE region’s arts community will venture into the virtual world to deliver an...

        Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Premium Content Why 24,000 Year 12 students got ATAR ‘ineligible’ notice

        Education Queensland Tertiary Admissions Centre blames technical blunder

        Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        Premium Content Farming communities set to receive economic boost

        News RURAL and regional economies are set to benefit from a $64,000 economic boost prior...