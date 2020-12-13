RURAL AID: How you can help our farmers this festive season. Pic: Alex Coppel.

IN THE lead up to Christmas, one of Australia’s largest charities is encouraging Australians to keep farmers in need, in their thoughts by hosting Christmas parties with a cause or buying a gift card for a primary producer family as a gift.

SUPPORT: Rural Aid chief executive John Warlters. Picture: Rural Aid

Rural Aid CEO John Warlters said it had been a particularly challenging year for the farming sector and a small gesture at Christmas time can have a major impact on rural families.

“Drought, bushfire and flood are regular and devastating realities for Australian farmers. These challenges create financial, emotional and practical hurdles for this crucial sector of our community and economy; the people who put food on our tables and clothes on our back,” Mr Warlters said.

“This year has featured all of these challenges - vast swathes of farmland are still in drought and.

“COVID-19 (also) created new pressures for farmers this year, as domestic border closures impacted the supply chain for farmers, and international border closures impacted the workforce of shearers and fruit pickers.”

Although, Mr Warlters said this festive season, Australians can do their part to make a difference.

Here are a few ways you can help local farmers this festive season according to Mr Warlters:

1.The gift of giving. Buy a gift card on the behalf of a friend or family member and make a real difference in the life of a farming family. www.ruralaid.org.au/christmas

2.Buy your Christmas Cards through Rural Aid, as a percentage of the purchase is given to farmers in need. www.charitygreetingcards.com.au/charity/buy-a-bale.html

3.Throw a Christmas party with a cause. Add a fun and inspiring theme to your party such as “dress like a farmer” and raise some funds for primary producers.