How you can have your say in Chinchilla’s future

TO THE FUTURE: This survey is going to have a big impact on what we can achieve for the future of our town. Pic: Supplied

THE Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry (CCCI) are forging their plan of attack to ensure the prosperity of Chinchilla over the next two decades.

Members of the community have been invited to voice their opinions and ideas and participate in the CCCI 2040 Vision Priorities Survey.

CCCI president Shannon McDermott said he is dedicated to continuous improvement in the liveability of Chinchilla and wider region, and encouraged everyone to take the time to complete the survey.

“This survey is going to have a big impact on what we can achieve for the future of our town,” McDermott said.

“With the 400 or so people that have completed our survey (so far), that actually represents 55 hours of community members time that they have put into completely that survey so if we could look to get 1000-2000 people it really shows there is an importance there and people really care about the future of Chinchilla.”

Earlier this year the CCCI ran several planning sessions where, CCCI members, individuals, community leaders, and students, were asked what they wanted and hoped to see in Chinchilla moving forward.

From these sessions the CCCI collected ideas for potential future projects and are now looking to set some projects in stone with the help of the broad community.

In the past the CCCI have successfully implemented multiple initiatives with their founding groups to deliver the Chinchilla Botanic Parklands, improvements to the Chinchilla weir, CCTV cameras in the town centre, increases to the Chinchilla police roster and upgrading the Wambo St/Warrego Highway rail crossing.

Discussed in the survey are potential projects which fall into one of 5 main liveability categories:

1. Built and Natural Environment

2. Economic Prosperity

3. Social Stability and Equity

4. Educational Opportunities

5. Culture, Entertainment, Recreation and Tourism