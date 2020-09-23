How Western Downs shows will use $2.1m to boost events

SEVERAL Western Downs shows will share in $2.1 million of grants given by the State Government, following a devastating year for events due to the pandemic.

More than 130 show societies from across Queensland have been allocated thousands in grants from the Queensland Government’s Show Societies Grants Program.

Minister for Local Government Stirling Hinchliffe said the importance of the local show would be even greater in 2021, helping Queensland communities unite and recover from the effects of the pandemic.

“With many shows having to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, their return will give local communities a much-needed lift,” he said.

“The local show is such an important part of the fabric of our regions, towns and cities, and offer a terrific opportunity for locals to showcase their produce, livestock and workmanship.

“On top of that, they give local economies a boost right across the state.”

Jandowae Show Society president Donna Tanner said their annual show was slated for the third weekend of March this year, but was cancelled one week out as coronavirus spread across Australia.

“It was really unfortunate that we had to cancel one week out from the show,” she said.

“We did that because we didn’t really know what COVID-19 was going to do, and with Jandowae having an older population, we thought it was right for us to protect our community.”

Their allocation of $7,601 will go towards paying for extra lighting and security at the grounds worked on tirelessly by Lillian Krogs and the Jandowae Showgrounds Management Committee.

Across the region, the grants will assist Show Societies including:

