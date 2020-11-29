How Western Downs shoppers can help those in need this Christmas

SUPPORT: Woolworths across Queensland are encouraging customers to give back to people in need this Christmas, through its annual OzHarvest Christmas Appeal. Pic: Supplied

FOLLOWING what has been a difficult year for many Australians, Woolworths stores across the Western Downs and Queensland, are encouraging customers to give back to people in need this Christmas through their annual OzHarvest Christmas Appeal.

This will be the twelfth year Woolworths has supported the food rescue organisation, and this year the goal has been set to raise $3 million to provide six million meals to Aussies in need - Woolworths kickstarted the appeal with a $500,000 donation.

Woolworths Dalby store manager, Christopher Walker said as Dalby customers get ready to celebrate Christmas, it’s important for them to remember those in the community who will be doing it tough this season.

“We’re always amazed by the generosity of our customers and we’re encouraging those who are in a position to help to donate and help make a real difference to those who need it most,” he said.

Research from a Foodbank’s Hunger Report revealed a significant increase in the number of Australians seeking food relief and support as a result of the pandemic, with three in 10 Australians experiencing food insecurity for the first time, while the number of Australians seeking food support at least once a week has doubled to 31 per cent when compared to 2019.

OzHarvest Queensland’s state manager Anthony Dunne said, the ongoing financial and economic impacts of COVID-19 means more Australians are experiencing food insecurity than ever, with many going without a meal at Christmas time.

“We’re asking Woolworths Dalby customers to show their generosity by donating to this year’s OzHarvest Christmas Appeal to help keep our wheels turning and provide vital food relief this holiday season and beyond,” he said.

From now until December 24, customers at Woolworths Dalby who spend over $30 at the self-checkout will have the option to make a donation to the Appeal by rounding-up the cost of their shop to the nearest dollar. Customers can also choose to make a 50 cent donation when they shop, with each donation helping to provide one nutritious meal to a person in need.

Woolworths is also bringing back their limited-edition Santa Cookies which will be available in store from 25 November 2020. 50 cents from every packet sold will go to OzHarvest to help the charity feed Australians in need.

Woolworths has partnered with OzHarvest since 2008 to help reduce food waste by providing surplus fresh food from their supermarkets to Aussies who would otherwise go without.