Lady Gaga will perform among a host of other celebrities for the One World: Together At Home coronavirus awareness concert this weekend. Picture: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Music

How to watch star-studded show at home

17th Apr 2020 10:00 AM

Got any plans this weekend? Of course you don't - just like the rest of us.

To combat the lockdown blues and, more importantly, raise coronavirus awareness and celebrate frontline workers, a host of celebrities will be putting on a star-studded concert … direct to our living rooms.

Lady Gaga has recruited a host of major celebrities for a special livestream event. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories
One World: Together At Home, organised by Lady Gaga and produced by Global Citizen, will feature the biggest stars on the planet including Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Idris Elba, Stevie Wonder, Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Christine & the Queens, our very own Delta Goodrem, and plenty more.

 

The two-hour special event will be hosted by US talk show icons Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert. It will also feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world with audiences asked to take action at www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

Australian viewers can watch One World: Together At Home live on Channel 10, Channel 7 or MTV on Foxtel and Fetch on Sunday, April 19 at 10am AEST.

Originally published as How to watch star-studded show at home

Just In

