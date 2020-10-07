Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5.
Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5.
News

How to support family of teen dad killed in Cecil Plains crash

Michael Nolan
7th Oct 2020 1:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have called for drivers to slow down, be mindful of the road conditions and ensure all their passengers are wearing seatbelts, after the tragic death of Brock Daniel.

The 16-year-old Bundaberg father-to-be died when the car he was travelling in left an unsealed section of Dalby-Cecil Plains Rd, about 10.30pm on Monday.

It rolled several times, near road works.

Brock was one of four people in the vehicle when it crashed about 10km north of Cecil Plains.

Dalby-Burnett Patrol Group Inspector Graeme Paine called for caution.

“People need to drive to the conditions,” he said.

“Driving on country roads can be a challenge for people not familiar with them.”

The other occupants included an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

The woman and girl were transported to the Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries, while the man declined ambulance transport.

Paramedics treated Brock’s critical injuries, but sadly he died at the scene.

“We had four teenagers, in a car on an unsealed section of road at night and unfortunately there were tragic consequences,” Insp Paine said.

“It seems the messages that we have been putting out are not being listened to.

“Drivers need to make sure all occupants are wearing seatbelts, that they drive to the conditions and monitor their level of fatigue.”

Brock’s death comes two weeks after Justin Sinclair died when his 4WD rolled on Cecil Plains-Moonie Rd, about 11pm on September 24.

Dallas Bamberry has established a fund to support Brock’s family.

“I want to raise funds for the funeral costs and ongoing support for his young family who are now going to be without a father,” he said.

“(Brock was) a beautiful 16-year-old boy, a son, a sibling of six, a twin brother, and as life would have it, was soon to be a father to his own twins,” Mr Bamberry said.

“He was adamant about becoming a dad and he knew he was going to be a good one – we all did.”

Click here to support Brock Daniel’s family.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the incident.

Witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information about the period leading up to it, should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as How to support family of teen dad killed in Cecil Plains crash

fatal crashes fatal traffic crash cecil plains toowoomba crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Feral pests devastate Carnarvon’s ancient ecosystem

        Premium Content REVEALED: Feral pests devastate Carnarvon’s ancient...

        News ‘AS IF tractors had been there with ploughs’: Images obtained by the Western Star show the devastating damage to one of Qld’s most unique National Parks.

        Southwest woman going blind as surgery pushed back twice

        Premium Content Southwest woman going blind as surgery pushed back twice

        News THE elderly Charleville woman has been stoically waiting for her cataract surgery...

        Valuable piece of local history found on deceased estate

        Premium Content Valuable piece of local history found on deceased estate

        News THE BLOOD, sweat and tears of locals have gone into this piece of history

        No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        Premium Content No new cases as Premier pleads ‘let me get on with job’

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk reveals no new cases of COVID-19 as election campaign...