How to support family of teen dad killed in Cecil Plains crash

Bundaberg teenager Brock Daniel, 16, tragically died in a single vehicle rollover in Cecil Plains on October 5.

POLICE have called for drivers to slow down, be mindful of the road conditions and ensure all their passengers are wearing seatbelts, after the tragic death of Brock Daniel.

The 16-year-old Bundaberg father-to-be died when the car he was travelling in left an unsealed section of Dalby-Cecil Plains Rd, about 10.30pm on Monday.

It rolled several times, near road works.

Brock was one of four people in the vehicle when it crashed about 10km north of Cecil Plains.

Dalby-Burnett Patrol Group Inspector Graeme Paine called for caution.

“People need to drive to the conditions,” he said.

“Driving on country roads can be a challenge for people not familiar with them.”

The other occupants included an 18-year-old female driver, a 19-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl.

The woman and girl were transported to the Dalby Hospital in stable conditions with neck, back and abdominal injuries, while the man declined ambulance transport.

Paramedics treated Brock’s critical injuries, but sadly he died at the scene.

“We had four teenagers, in a car on an unsealed section of road at night and unfortunately there were tragic consequences,” Insp Paine said.

“It seems the messages that we have been putting out are not being listened to.

“Drivers need to make sure all occupants are wearing seatbelts, that they drive to the conditions and monitor their level of fatigue.”

Brock’s death comes two weeks after Justin Sinclair died when his 4WD rolled on Cecil Plains-Moonie Rd, about 11pm on September 24.

Dallas Bamberry has established a fund to support Brock’s family.

“I want to raise funds for the funeral costs and ongoing support for his young family who are now going to be without a father,” he said.

“(Brock was) a beautiful 16-year-old boy, a son, a sibling of six, a twin brother, and as life would have it, was soon to be a father to his own twins,” Mr Bamberry said.

“He was adamant about becoming a dad and he knew he was going to be a good one – we all did.”

Click here to support Brock Daniel’s family.

The Forensic Crash Unit will investigate the incident.

Witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information about the period leading up to it, should phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as How to support family of teen dad killed in Cecil Plains crash