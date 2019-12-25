How to set your new year’s fitness goals, and keep them

KEEPING ON TRACK: Cass Schultz and Hamey Hayllor are looking forward to seeing more people achieve their fitness goals in the new year.

IT’S the time of year where fitness goals are set and most new year’s resolutions revolve around getting in shape.

It isn’t always easy, though. But Physical Fix’s Hamey Hayllor knows it’s not just about setting goals; it’s about following them through.

Mrs Hayllor believes fitness and wellbeing is all about being achievable, and fun, especially when it comes to getting back into the swing of things after a break.

“It’s always hard when you’re not back at work and not back in your normal routine,” she said.

“But it’s about whether you actually want your goals to happen or not, and whether your excuse is bigger than your want to achieve the goal.”

When it comes to training up after a break, or after some holiday indulgences, Mrs Hayllor believes the key is “starting small”.

“If you haven’t trained for a long time I would not advise going out for a 10 kilometre run or going and booking yourself into an adventure race,” she said.

“Get someone to commit with you so that you’ve got a person that’s going through the journey with, so like a group of friends or one person that’s going to help commit with you.

“And finding something that you’re actually going to enjoy that you can see yourself sustainably continuing.”

Here are some more of Hamey’s tips to help you achieve your fitness goals in the new year:

1. Make your goals realistic, and don’t set yourself up to fail.

2. Set yourself everyday goals that you can actually see yourself achieving.

3. Make small steps and small changes

4. Make sure it’s fun. If you don’t enjoy it you’re not going to keep doing it.