Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
PASSING BY: The NEOWISE comet comes only once every 4000-5000 years. This picture was captured near Roma. PHOTO: Natalie Rayner
PASSING BY: The NEOWISE comet comes only once every 4000-5000 years. This picture was captured near Roma. PHOTO: Natalie Rayner
News

How to see once-in-4000 year comet tonight in southwest skies

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@westernstarnews.com
28th Jul 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT IS a once in a lifetime event, now the NEOWISE comet is passing Australia for the first time in 4700 years.

Hobby astronomer and Roma local Natalie Rayner has spent the past week shooting images of the rare comet and has figured out how to capture the special moment on camera.

“You can’t see with your eye you’ll have to use the camera,” she said.

“It’s very hard to see.”

The comet can be seen to the northwest and will appear low in the sky.

“It’s a good view from Campbell Park, or where there’s a good flat view.

“Open or up high, with a clear view to the northwest.”

PASSING BY: The NEOWISE comet comes only once every 4000-5000 years. This picture was captured near Roma. PHOTO: Natalie Rayner
PASSING BY: The NEOWISE comet comes only once every 4000-5000 years. This picture was captured near Roma. PHOTO: Natalie Rayner

To capture the photo on a DSLR camera:

  • Set ISO to 3000
  • Set the shutter speed to 6 seconds
  • Set the aperture to f/2.8
  • Use a 35mm or narrower prime lens
  • Use a tripod to prevent shaking during exposure
  • Use a timed or remote shutter

Ms Rayner said the best time to capture NEOWISE is between dusk and 7.30pm.

“It’s going to get harder and harder because it’s getting further and further,” she said.

“It’s heading out of the solar system as far as I know.”

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Charleville man in court on child exploitation charges

        premium_icon Charleville man in court on child exploitation charges

        News THE man appeared via video link from jail charged with multiple child exploitation offences.

        High-range drink driver found with weapons/drug utensils

        premium_icon High-range drink driver found with weapons/drug utensils

        News WHEN Chinchilla police pulled over a local driver who was extremely intoxicated and...

        OPPORTUNITY: CSG properties up for grabs for graziers

        premium_icon OPPORTUNITY: CSG properties up for grabs for graziers

        News AN LNG company has put large pockets of land across the Western Downs and Maranoa...

        Teenager’s drunken escapades lead to arrest after night out

        premium_icon Teenager’s drunken escapades lead to arrest after night out

        Crime Six after he was legally allowed to drink, Dalby boy took it too far