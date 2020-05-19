Telstra customers are raving about a feature that allows them to redeem free items including Apple AirPods by simply paying their bills.

A happy Telstra customer has posted online about a little known rewards system for customers who can cash in after paying their phone bills.

The woman said she'd used Telstra's rewards system to secure herself a brand new set of Apple AirPods - worth $249. She's now calling on all fellow Telstra customers to start using the rewards feature.

"This is something I was only made aware of a couple of months ago," the woman wrote on social media.

"If you're a Telstra customer, they have a reward system where you earn points as you pay bills. Like I said, I only discovered this recently and had quite a few points … so I was able to redeem a pair of AirPods for free."

"If you're a Telstra customer and unaware of this, just take a look on your My Telstra app."

Her post drew attention online with many commenters saying they'd also started using the service after seeing an email from Telstra about the rewards system last year.

Other rewards include iPhone covers and headphones for android devices, as well as Beats By Dre headphones and subscriptions to the streaming service Stan.

Points accumulate over time as customers pay their phone and internet bills.

HOW DO YOU REDEEM REWARDS?

Telstra users can log into their my Telstra app.

They'll then be taken to a page to register.

$1 spent equals 10 Telstra points.

You'll start earning points from the day you register for the app.

You can check out what points you need for each reward by checking the My Telstra app.

Originally published as How to score $249 AirPods for free

Other commenters said they'd been using the rewards system for some time.