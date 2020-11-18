How to raise an Origin star

FROM the rugged mulga lands of Kurtsville (formerly Charleville) to the bustling metropolis of Sydney, Maroons legend Kurt Capewell has been far and wide playing rugby league for teams across Australia.

And now the 27-year-old is on the brink of arguably his biggest sporting opportunity - playing for the mighty Maroons for the deciding match of the 2020 State of Origin, and despite spending most of his career playing 2nd row, he’s happily playing in the centre this time around.

Growing up in Charleville, Kurt played every sport that was available to him - cricket, footy, swimming, among others.

He started playing footy at the age of six, running around barefoot and tackling other kids in his first competitive matches.

Kurt’s mum Lyn believes his upbringing defined the attitude and spirit of Capewell who will tonight run onto the paddock of Suncorp Stadium for the deciding match.

“I think being the youngest of four boys he had to stand up and be counted,” she said.

“He sort of learnt his competitive edge, I guess, on home turf.”

Kurt was a latecomer to rugby league, because Charleville’s youngest team was the under 14s, but it was when he went to the big smoke of Ipswich where his Grammar School gave him the opportunity to join as a latecomer.

“It probably put him behind a few years in his achievements, but that’s probably a good thing to help mature a little bit later in their sport,” Mrs Capewell said.

She says Kurt adapted well to playing in the cities, and when he went to the Broncos.

He was inspired by Shane and Ben Walker and forged a deep friendship with Anthony Moraitis while Kurt was living with his family.

But through Kurt’s amazing career, his parents Darrel and Lyn have been by his side the whole time.

Through competing in many towns outside of Charleville, they have spent countless hours travelling many miles from town to town to support their sons with their sports games.

“It takes a lot of patience and a lot of miles,” Mrs Capewell said.

“I wouldn’t call it sacrifices.

“I would just call it being a parent.”

She doesn’t mind the drive because it’s an opportunity to let go of the busy life and just sit back and talk with the family.

“That’s a good time because a mother doesn’t get to spend much free time,” she said.

Their favourite part of the whole journey is to see Kurt and his brothers running around together on the oval.

“That’s our reward,” she said.

But if there’s one thing Mrs Capewell said she needs, it’s a bit of time off to watch the game.