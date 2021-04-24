How to make the most of a home inspection

Inspecting your potential next home can be overwhelming. So we’ve compiled some tips and tricks from those who know best.

Inspecting a home in person is a crucial step in the buying process.

This became all too clear last year, when the practice was banned for almost two months in COVID-hit Melbourne, essentially grinding the market to a halt.

But how can buyers make the most of an inspection? How will they know if a house or neighbourhood is hiding a dark, dingy secret?

We turned to the experts to find out.

It’s important to check out the neighbourhood too, experts say.

IS IT IMPORTANT TO INSPECT A HOME IN PERSON?

Yes - photos can lie, according to Wakelin Property Advisory director Jarrod McCabe (pictured inset left).

"The photos are there to entice you to look at the property," Mr McCabe said.

"So many times, we have conversations with people where the photos are not an accurate reflection of the property - they're lightened up, they use a wide angle and might make the room feel larger than it is - and things like minor cracks won't show, floors that are up or down, the ceiling heights.

"(You need to) look through every room. And if you haven't seen the property, you need to have someone who you trust and know to have inspected it on your behalf."

Michelle May Buyers Agents principal Michelle May (pictured inset right) went further to say you should always inspect a property in person at least twice. "The first time is very much like falling in love and you may not see the full property underneath," she said.

"But the second time, the rose-tinted glasses tend to come off."

The pair agreed two to three inspections should do it, but that could vary.

Jarrod McCabe, Wakelin Property Advisory director, said look through every room.

Buyers agent Michelle May said “use all your senses” when inspecting a home.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR IN A HOME?

It was important to "use all your senses" when inspecting a property, Ms May said.

"Use your eyes and look critically. What do you actually see?" she said. "Open the curtains. Are the windows rotting? Can you open them?

"What is the smell? Has it been freshly painted and is that hiding something?

"And listen. Do you hear audible traffic noise or flight path noise or train or constant noise. Can you hear the neighbours?"

Checking for blemishes like mould, rust, rising damp and termites was also crucial, Mr McCabe said.

"Whether it's rising damp or termites, knowing where to look for those sort of things is very important," he said. "(The layout of) floorplans and natural light are also good things to consider."

And while not everything would be obvious to the naked eye, Ray White Brunswick director Jamil Allouche advised keeping an eye out for clear structural issues, like gaps and unevenness in floors and surfaces.

Taking a physical checklist and asking lots of questions are helpful when looking at a home.

HOW CAN I MAKE SURE I DON'T MISS ANYTHING?

Mr McCabe suggests walking the boundary of each room, opening every cupboard and turning the lights on and off.

"You can get a feel for the up and down nature of properties and (whether) the floors have dropped," he said.

"A lot of people these days have smelling candles within a property, so think if that is potentially masking something."

Ms May advised bringing "a literal checklist" to determine if a home ticked all the boxes.

"It's easy to forget things in that half-hour timeslot," she said. "You can't allow your heart or emotions to run your property decision making, it needs to be based on facts and figures, the yes or no questions."

Mr Allouche said getting a second opinion from a friend, relative or even a buyer's advocate could help you see the bigger picture. This included whether an "aesthetically pleasing" home was overpriced, or an affordable "ugly duckling" had enough potential to be worth going for.

For those seriously considering putting in an offer or bidding at auction, Mr Allouche advised engaging a building inspector as well.

"For most people, they're not going to know what they're looking at (in terms of structure)," he said. "So get somebody who does."

Househunters should also use the property experts already on hand at an inspection, real estate agents, by asking them questions about the property and neighbourhood.

Visiting a property at different times of the day is also smart.

WHAT SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR IN THE NEIGHBOURHOOD?

Public transport links and a shopping village that weren't too far from your front door should be at the top of your wish list, Mr McCabe said.

But prospective buyers should be wary of any construction or possible development sites coming to the neighbourhood.

He advised visiting a property at various times of the day and week, as "at some times, it may be quiet, but other times, it might be a thoroughfare for school traffic".

"Visiting somewhere with street parking on a Saturdays might be an indication there's not much available. But if you inspect midweek, it might be very easy," Mr McCabe said.

Mr Allouche added rowdy neighbours or untidy homes could help paint a picture of a neighbourhood you might not want to live in.

And Ms May advised watching for whether your target property was on a busy and noisy main road.

She said people watching was just as important as scoping out the neighbourhood.

"It's not just about finding the right home, it's about finding your tribe, your community," she said. "If you have kids and you're standing at the school gates, could you be friends with the parents there?"

The way to do this was to "hang out at the local coffee shop, go have dinner, hang out in the park and check out the local schools", as well as becoming a member of any online community groups, Ms May said.

Online research should also extend to using Google Maps and Street View to survey the neighbourhood.

Ms May ultimately cautioned there was "no such thing as a perfect property".

"Even if you build, there will still be things you wish were different," she said. "Perfection is overrated and not possible."

WHAT SHOULD I ASK THE REAL ESTATE AGENT?

■ How old is the home?

■ Have the previous owners had any disputes with the neighbours?

■ Why are they selling?

■ Are there any overlays on the property/land?

■ Can I have a copy of the strata title?

■ Do you have proof of prior renovation approvals?

■ Are any developments planned for the area?

■ Is the home under a flight path?

Originally published as How to make the most of a home inspection