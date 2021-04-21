How to livestream Titans Schools League today
Schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league livestreaming will be back with a bang today as the Titans Schools League gets ready for take off this afternoon.
We will livestream six games across two venues each Wednesday in a competition which has seen record growth.
"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.
Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS will take part.
"The Titans partnership with News Corp to livestream provides the competition with the opportunity to showcase local grassroots school rugby league on a national platform,'' Robb said.
St Michael's College coach Corbin Levick said the Titans Schools Cup was a competition for students of all sporting abilities to "have a crack''. "It is a great competition and the implementation of the girls competition has been amazing.''
Mabel Park SHS girls coach Tamati Elers said it was a great competition to "test ourselves against everyone else to see how we are travelling, and the more games we get, the more experience we get''.
LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE
TODAY, round 1 at Marsden SHS
Girls Year 7-8
2pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS
Girls Year 9-10
2:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS
Girls Year 11-12
3:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS
WEDNESDAY, round 1 at Southport Sharks
Boys Year 9/10 Div 1
5pm: Keebra Park v Marymount
Boys Year 11/12 Div 2
6pm: Keebra Park v Marymount
Boys Year 11-12 (Div 1)
7pm: Keebra Park v Marymount
