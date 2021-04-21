How to livestream Titans Schools League today

Schoolgirl and schoolboy rugby league livestreaming will be back with a bang today as the Titans Schools League gets ready for take off this afternoon.

We will livestream six games across two venues each Wednesday in a competition which has seen record growth.

"In 2021, there are 100 teams representing 25 schools in the competition which is nearly double the amount of teams from the last full length competition in 2019,'' said Darren Robb, the Gold Coast Titans Game Development Manager.

Titans Schools League . Picture: Jerad Williams

Teams from across the Gold Coast through Ipswich SHS, Stretton College and Forest Lake SHS will take part.

"The Titans partnership with News Corp to livestream provides the competition with the opportunity to showcase local grassroots school rugby league on a national platform,'' Robb said.

St Michael's College coach Corbin Levick said the Titans Schools Cup was a competition for students of all sporting abilities to "have a crack''. "It is a great competition and the implementation of the girls competition has been amazing.''

Titans Schools League. Leilani Taofinuu, 13 (Marsden), Lily Prendergast, 17 (Marymount College), Aston Bai, 17 (Marymount College), Jack Kelly, 17 (St Michael's College), Jaydah Tofae, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Shaylee Joseph, 15 (Mabel Park SHS), Sunny Gerrard, 17 (Keebra Park SHS), Jack Hudson, 16 (Keebra Park SHS), at Cbus Super Stadium, Robina. Picture: Jerad Williams

Mabel Park SHS girls coach Tamati Elers said it was a great competition to "test ourselves against everyone else to see how we are travelling, and the more games we get, the more experience we get''.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

TODAY, round 1 at Marsden SHS

Girls Year 7-8

2pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 9-10

2:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

Girls Year 11-12

3:50pm: Keebra Park v Marsden SHS

WEDNESDAY, round 1 at Southport Sharks

Boys Year 9/10 Div 1

5pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11/12 Div 2

6pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Boys Year 11-12 (Div 1)

7pm: Keebra Park v Marymount

Originally published as How to livestream Titans Schools League today