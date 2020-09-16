How to get new Xbox and games for free

The race is on to secure one of 10 new Xbox Series X consoles which Telstra is giving away in an online scavenger hunt. Here’s where some have been found.

The Xbox Series X and Series S consoles are slated for release in November, but Telstra is giving Australians a chance to get the console and games for free.

The company previously announced it would offer the new consoles as part of its Xbox All Access plan, which bundles a console with Xbox Games Pass, offering a rotating library of different games and which recently added EA titles to the service.

Xbox recently announced the consoles will sell for $749 and $499 for Series X and S respectively, but Telstra is trying to give 10 consoles away for free.

The telco has hidden the consoles on the internet and is now running an online scavenger account until they're found.

"This is the moment millions of gamers around the world have been waiting years for - the arrival of the next generation of Xbox consoles," Telstra's gaming principal Nathan Gumley said.

"We know the wait has been hard, so we wanted to reward Aussie fans by giving them a jump on the pre-orders and put their detective skills to work tracking down our first 10 Xbox Series X consoles in their virtual hiding spots. Wishing them all happy hunting!"

The AFL X website held one of the more prominent clues.

It's a little more involved than Sony's pre-order lottery for its PS5 console that has no price or release date yet, and the cryptic clues aren't easy.

That hasn't stopped eight people already solving them in less than 24 hours of the competition being active.

Here are the clues and where they were found, according to Telstra.

1. Messy slurp without first rinsing gets us rewards

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY ALEXANDER, NORTH GOSFORD

2. The first awestruck, fierce legends before 10 amateurs led to a different competition

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY MICHAELA, SOUTH YARRA

3. We've come a long way since Emily Valentine tied up her boots

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY BEN, FLETCHER

4. Running out of time to master Call Me Maybe on Just Dance (can't explain why yet tho)

5. What is that place which cradles the iron, born of the forge. After tired and tried days on the battlefield? My axe rests here

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY TIM, WONTHAGGI

6. The dandy dropped 500 to shout us a writing tool, but he's still a great boss among the birds

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY EMMA, AUSTRALIND

7. Learning to fly is hard, but we've been looking into it, and you'll never hear us say you shouldn't get involved

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY MATT, BALLARAT

8. Broccoli mixed with football to focus on the task at hand

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY ANDREW, LYNDHURST

9. Sounds like 100 takers in this seafaring game

- FOUND HERE FIRST BY DAMIEN, CARLISLE

10. Navigating initially north by north, a simple changing service

