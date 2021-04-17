How to commemorate ANZAC Day 2021 in Maranoa

LEST WE FORGET: Maranoa MP David Littleproud is encouraging Maranoa residents to commemorate Anzac Day in 2021 in a respectful and meaningful way. Picture: Michelle Lamb

Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has encouraged residents in his electorate to commemorate 2021’s ANZAC Day in a meaningful way, following 2020s driveway ceremonies.

Last year’s ceremonies were hindered by coronavirus restrictions, with dedicated Aussies across the nation lining their front yards for an unprecedented Dawn Service.

This year’s formalities have returned to normal, with Mr Littleproud stating it’s a special time on Australia’s calendar for residents to remember the services and sacrifices of our service personnel.

“Maranoa has a proud history of military service and Anzac Day is an opportunity for us to pay our respects and show our gratitude for the service and sacrifice of all those who have served and provided us with the freedoms we enjoy today,” Mr Littleproud said.

“Last year, with the challenges of the coronavirus, we found new and creative ways to honour those who serve and have served — driveway vigils at dawn, private floral tributes, and contacting current and former defence personnel to check in and thank them for their service.

“This year, I encourage everyone to attend a local service if possible and show your respect for those who have served, subject to local health advice.”

At its heart, Mr Littleproud said ANZAC Day was a time for persona reflection, with a number of ways available for residents to commemorate the fallen.

“However you choose to commemorate the day, please do so in a respectful and safe way, ensuring our veterans, current Australian Defence Force members, their families and the thousands of descendants of our veterans know that we value the contribution of those who have served our country,” he said.

“With many options available to commemorate this Anzac Day, as a nation we can all proudly carry on the legacy of acknowledging service and sacrifice on Anzac Day in 2021.”

While the coronavirus pandemic still affects how we do things, there are ways Australians can mark Anzac Day.

Western Downs residents can find their local services for ANZAC Day here.

Other activities include:

Attending a local community dawn or commemorative service (pending the latest health advice).

Tuning in to the ABC to Watch the Dawn Service and National Ceremony live from the Australian War Memorial.

Leaving a poppy and personalised Anzac Day message on the Virtual Poppy Wall at https://lestweforget.gov.au alongside thousands of other Australians.

Taking part in the RSL’s ‘Light up the Dawn’ campaign, which may include standing at the end of your driveway at dawn.

Exploring the Australian War Memorial’s Anzac At Home content online for videos, activities and recipes at www.awm.gov.au/anzacathome

Taking a photo of the local war memorial or honour board and upload it to Places of Pride at www.placesofpride.awm.gov.au to help build the national register of Australian war memorials.

Taking part in their own private commemorations in a respectful, solemn and dignified way.

