How to become more tech savvy

TECH SAVVY: Western Downs libraries are offering new workshops to help citizens keep up in the digital age.

FOR those citizens who want to become more tech savvy, our local libraries have you sorted.

Western Downs Libraries are offering residents the opportunity to increase their digital skills at free region – wide workshops as part of the Be Connected program.

Be Connected is a nationwide initiative offering courses on a range of online activities including internet usage, Microsoft programs, online shopping, streaming services, Skype, social media and cyber safety.

The workshops are beneficial for seniors wanting to keep up in the digital age, and they can also accommodate anyone looking to increase their online confidence and expand their digital skills.

Western Downs Regional Council Community and Liveability General Manager Jodie Taylor said these programs are becoming increasingly more important as the community becomes more reliant on technology.

“Technology is constantly growing and we understand that the digital age can be difficult to keep up with, so this program is a great opportunity for our communities to learn more about it,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Whether you’re a job seeker, senior resident or just want to expand your digital skills, these workshops will be tailored to suit your needs and improve your confidence with technology.

“Our libraries staff will be running these regional workshops in person which will give everyone the opportunity to get one-on-one assistance, so I encourage people of all ages to get on-board.”

All workshops are free and will be tailored to suit each participant, so residents are encouraged to contact their local library to register.

Be Connected is an Australian Government initiative in partnership with The Good Things Foundation.

Western Downs Libraries will commence the Be Connected program across the region in March.