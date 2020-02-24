Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
TECH SAVVY: Western Downs libraries are offering new workshops to help citizens keep up in the digital age.
TECH SAVVY: Western Downs libraries are offering new workshops to help citizens keep up in the digital age.
News

How to become more tech savvy

Meg Gannon
24th Feb 2020 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR those citizens who want to become more tech savvy, our local libraries have you sorted.

Western Downs Libraries are offering residents the opportunity to increase their digital skills at free region – wide workshops as part of the Be Connected program.

Be Connected is a nationwide initiative offering courses on a range of online activities including internet usage, Microsoft programs, online shopping, streaming services, Skype, social media and cyber safety.

The workshops are beneficial for seniors wanting to keep up in the digital age, and they can also accommodate anyone looking to increase their online confidence and expand their digital skills.

Western Downs Regional Council Community and Liveability General Manager Jodie Taylor said these programs are becoming increasingly more important as the community becomes more reliant on technology.

“Technology is constantly growing and we understand that the digital age can be difficult to keep up with, so this program is a great opportunity for our communities to learn more about it,” Mrs Taylor said.

“Whether you’re a job seeker, senior resident or just want to expand your digital skills, these workshops will be tailored to suit your needs and improve your confidence with technology.

“Our libraries staff will be running these regional workshops in person which will give everyone the opportunity to get one-on-one assistance, so I encourage people of all ages to get on-board.”

All workshops are free and will be tailored to suit each participant, so residents are encouraged to contact their local library to register.

Be Connected is an Australian Government initiative in partnership with The Good Things Foundation.

Western Downs Libraries will commence the Be Connected program across the region in March.

digital age western downs libraries western downs regional council

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

        Breaking Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning for low-lying areas around St George.

        'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        premium_icon 'HELPLESS': How women in fight for safety let down

        Crime Domestic violence Queensland: Four DVOs breached every hour in the state

        Police find meth in drug user’s house with children present

        premium_icon Police find meth in drug user’s house with children present

        News A repeat drug user with ten pages of criminal history has been given a last chance...

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY