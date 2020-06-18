Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Southern Cross and the Pointers. Participants in the Southern Hemisphere will be looking for this constellation. Picture: Angel-Lopez Sanchez
The Southern Cross and the Pointers. Participants in the Southern Hemisphere will be looking for this constellation. Picture: Angel-Lopez Sanchez
News

How to beat a world record by observing the night sky

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
18th Jun 2020 9:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT TAKES a trip away from the city lights to see the night sky in all its glory.

The Darling Downs and southwest regions boast wide open night skies away from the shining beacons of Dalby and Roma.

CEO of the Australasian Dark Sky Alliance Marnie Ogg said thousands of people are expected to join them in measuring light pollution this winter solstice.

“Together, our observations will map how light pollution varies across Australia’s cities and regions,” she said.

“The information will help council’s plan for darker skies and create opportunities for tourism.”

Ms Ogg said the experiment is expected to break the Guinness World Record for most people conducting an online environmental sustainability lesson in 24 hours.

“Light pollution doesn’t just disrupt our view of The Milky Way, it disturbs wildlife, disrupts people’s sleep, and represents wasted electricity.”

Astronomer and professor Lisa Kewley said people will become more curious about science and astrophysics when they can see a clear night sky.

“The Australian night sky is amazing,” she said.

“Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is painted across the sky.

“It’s a view that encourages us to wonder what’s out there, among the billions of stars.”

Prof Kewley blames light pollution for obstructing the view of the stars.

The Guinness World Records attempt starts from 1pm on June 21.

All the submissions will be added to the international database of Globe at Night and participants from across the region are welcome to take part.

For more information and to register, click here.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Western racing gets a leg up from state spending

        premium_icon Western racing gets a leg up from state spending

        News $2.6 million is being pumped into upgrades at regional racing clubs, with southwest tracks to receive their share of the benefits.

        Fuel companies capitalising on low oil prices

        premium_icon Fuel companies capitalising on low oil prices

        News RACQ believes the petrol prices in Chinchilla are far too high.

        A meaningful addition to a local business

        premium_icon A meaningful addition to a local business

        News NO MATTER if you are a current or past employee of RIE Chinchilla you are apart of...

        $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        premium_icon $10m funding boost for gas and mineral exploration

        News The State Government has renewed their commitment to gas exploration in the region.