How to beat a world record by observing the night sky

The Southern Cross and the Pointers. Participants in the Southern Hemisphere will be looking for this constellation. Picture: Angel-Lopez Sanchez

The Southern Cross and the Pointers. Participants in the Southern Hemisphere will be looking for this constellation. Picture: Angel-Lopez Sanchez

IT TAKES a trip away from the city lights to see the night sky in all its glory.

The Darling Downs and southwest regions boast wide open night skies away from the shining beacons of Dalby and Roma.

CEO of the Australasian Dark Sky Alliance Marnie Ogg said thousands of people are expected to join them in measuring light pollution this winter solstice.

“Together, our observations will map how light pollution varies across Australia’s cities and regions,” she said.

“The information will help council’s plan for darker skies and create opportunities for tourism.”

Ms Ogg said the experiment is expected to break the Guinness World Record for most people conducting an online environmental sustainability lesson in 24 hours.

“Light pollution doesn’t just disrupt our view of The Milky Way, it disturbs wildlife, disrupts people’s sleep, and represents wasted electricity.”

Astronomer and professor Lisa Kewley said people will become more curious about science and astrophysics when they can see a clear night sky.

“The Australian night sky is amazing,” she said.

“Our galaxy, the Milky Way, is painted across the sky.

“It’s a view that encourages us to wonder what’s out there, among the billions of stars.”

Prof Kewley blames light pollution for obstructing the view of the stars.

The Guinness World Records attempt starts from 1pm on June 21.

All the submissions will be added to the international database of Globe at Night and participants from across the region are welcome to take part.

For more information and to register, click here.