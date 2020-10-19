How this Chinchilla kindy became one of Queensland’s top rated

IN A JOINT effort of love and support between families, the community, and staff - C&K Community Kindergarten has ranked as Chinchilla’s top childcare centre.

The Australian Children’s Education and Care Quality Authority reported that C&K Community Kindergarten is the only childcare facility in Chinchilla that is exceeding national standards and among the minority across Queensland.

C&K Community Kindergarten director and teacher Sarah Waters said it isn’t just the staff at the centre that contributed to their high mark, it’s also the support they receive from families and the community.

“It’s a wonderful achievement for ourselves, our children, and our families, who have all helped. We were very excited when we revived it in 2015, and again this year,” she said.

“We have a lot of community involvement, being in the community for so long, we’re very well-known.

“We’ve had a lot of grants, Origin has gotten behind us and provided a lot in funding for the new facility, as well as our families have taken on lots of roles for applying for grants and government funding to get this new building up and running.

“We are very lucky that our families have helped us do that.”

Ms Waters said parents’ involvement in the kindy has been key in instilling a supportive and creative environment for the children of Chinchilla, and ensuring their development and safety is of the highest standards.

“Our committee is a parent body… so it is really is owned by the community,” she said.

“The parents help us make decisions on the directions they want to see the kindy go in, and certainly our staff is another big positive - we have a really great group of ladies.

“We’ve had a very stable group of staff for a number of years and I think that helps build with families and their subsequent siblings, and that they like what we are doing with our program.”

Admin officer Nicole Walsh reiterated the high standard of teachers at the facility, saying they played a significant role in C&K exceeding the government’s regulations.

“We really do have fantastic staff, they are all very experienced and qualified teachers, and I think that brings a lot of families here,” she said.

Childcare centres are assessed on seven criteria; physical environment, relationships with children, partnerships with families and communities and governance and leadership.

Here’s how the rest of the childcare providers in the Chinchilla district faired:

Chinchilla

C&K Community Kindergarten - exceeding National Quality Standard

NCC early learners - working towards National Quality Standard

Busy Bees - working towards National Quality Standard

Christian College Kindergarten - working towards National Quality Standard

St Joseph’s Outside School Hours Care - not rated

Mi les

Murilla Long Day Care Centre - working towards National Quality Standard

Murilla Family Day Care - meeting National Quality Standard

Murilla Outside School Hours Care - meeting National Quality Standard

Murilla Kindergarten - meeting National Quality Standard

T ara

C&K Tara Childcare Centre - meeting National Quality Standard