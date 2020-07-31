How this Chinchilla couple built their dream business

HOT AND FRESH: Wendy and Ross Ferguson with their pride and joy. Pic: Supplied

HOT AND FRESH: Wendy and Ross Ferguson with their pride and joy. Pic: Supplied

LIFE partners of 35 years Wendy and Ross Ferguson have put their blood sweat and tears into building a thriving Western Downs business – The Doughnut Hole.

Wendy Ferguson, 54, said their business success story is proof that it’s never too late follow your dreams and that hard work and determination pays off.

Their business journey began in 2016 when the pair, who has a love of hot rod cars, stumbled across a 1997 Coco-Cola van with all the bells and whistles needed.

RED HOT: The 1997 Coco-Cola van, before becoming The Doughnut Hole. Pic: Supplied

“It came with the doughnut machine, and inside had everything we wanted and needed, but then council told us we had to rebuild the whole van,” Mrs Ferguson said.

“So we stripped her out, and then we started rebuilding her to fit the council’s specifications with the commercial kitchen.

“In 2016 we bought her and finished in late 2018.”

The Doughnut Hole is based in Chinchilla, and travels throughout the Western Downs region to bring fresh doughnuts, hotdogs, and classic milkshakes to different community events.

After putting in years of hard to get the doughnut van on the road, Mrs Ferguson said on the way to their first event disaster had stuck leaving them devastated.

“On the 8th of January we were heading out to Stanthorpe on out very first gig and my hubby hit a bump in the road,” she said.

“It was like someone bent down from the heavens and pushed her over

“The wheel nut came off, but he took really good control of it with him being a truck driver,

her pulled her up really good.

“There were a lot of tears, we had worked so hard for it.”

TRAGEDY: The accident that cause the The Doughnut Hole to be out of action for months: Pic: Supplied

The retired teachers aid said the van spent five months being repaired in Toowoomba before getting back on the road in August 2019.

“Our very first event after the accident was at the Miles Car Show, and we’ve been going up and beyond since then,” she said.

“We’re very grateful, the Chinchilla and surrounds have been so kind to us in supporting us the way they do.”

Meeting her husband while working behind the bar at the Logan Village pub over three decades ago, Mrs Ferguson said they’re one step closer to living their dream.

“He’s my best mate, and I think that’s what makes a business and a relationship - you need to take the good with the bad,” she said.

“We just bought a motorhome which is a part of our long term idea to just stay on road and travel around with our little van.

“But we do love our home in Chinchilla, we’re on acreage so it’s nice to come home and relax with our animals.”

Some people are surprised at the prices at The Doughnut Hole but Mrs Ferguson said it’s important that everyone is given to opportunity to treat themselves.

“We really think that everyone should be able to afford a doughnut or a milkshake - our prices are a bit way back,” she joked.

Mrs Ferguson said the moral of their story is “never give up on your dreams”.