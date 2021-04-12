How the Bruce Hwy will change on the Coast in 2021

The Sunshine Coast's stretch of the Bruce Highway will soon be running with three lanes and at a speed limit of 110km/h as construction ramps up on the last legs of the $932m project.

The project team behind the upgrades from Caloundra Road to Sunshine Motorway say the project is on track to be completed by mid-2021, despite periods of sustained rainfall.

Drone photos of the project, which is backed by joint investment of federal and state governments, show how construction has progressed.

The Sunshine Coast Daily put a series of questions to the Infrastructure Department regarding the progress of the project.

However, the department made the unusual move to refer the answers to the new Labor member for the area, Robert Skelton.

Drone photos above the Nambour Connection Road roundabout facing south. Picture: Patrick Woods

"Upcoming works to complete the project include opening the remaining sections of the highway to three lanes and increasing the speed limit to 110km/h," Mr Skelton's office said in a written statement.

"The remainder of Frizzo Connection Road will also be opened to two-way traffic.

"Sunshine Motorway will also be opened to two lanes and the speed limit increased to 100km/h.

"Works will be completed along Steve Irwin Way and at the new intersections at Glenview Road and Palmview Forest Drive.

Bruce Highway upgrade drone shots at Forest Glen, taken in October 2020. Picture: Patrick Woods

"A new secondary access to Frizzo Connection Road will be opened from the Bruce Highway northbound exit 188 under the Caloundra Road interchange.

"Nine new bus stops will be opened on the local road network, 9km of dedicated lanes and pathways for cyclists and pedestrians and a new shared user bridge will be opened at Sippy Downs."

The $932m project is funded on an 80/20 basis, with the federal government contributing $745.6m and the state government committing $186.4m.

The project will support an average of 680 direct jobs throughout construction.

The Shadow Minister for Transport Steve Minnikin said the upgrades were crucial for all Queenslanders.

"I drove the entire stretch of the highway from Cairns to the Sunshine Coast last year and I know how crucial these upgrades will be," Mr Minnikin said.

Some of the work completed this year include diverting northbound traffic onto the new carriageway which was initially opened to two lanes, opening the new access into Jowarra Park and Daisy's Place and upgrading intersections along Frizzo Connection Road, the new western service road.