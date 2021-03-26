How ‘superheroes’ rescued Eddie from rock wall crevice

GOOD BOY: Eddie the golden retriever was rescued by three people his owner Michelle Johnston called "super heroes" after her beloved pooch fell down a crevice between some rocks at Evans Head and the trio helped rescue him.

GOOD BOY: Eddie the golden retriever was rescued by three people his owner Michelle Johnston called "super heroes" after her beloved pooch fell down a crevice between some rocks at Evans Head and the trio helped rescue him.

Visions of having to call a rescue helicopter were racing through Michelle Johnston's mind when her beloved pooch got trapped in a crevice at Evans Head this week.

On Wednesday morning, Ms Johnston was walking Eddie, her golden retriever, on a leash at the north wall at Evans Head, when he stepped onto a grassy patch, which was covering a deep fissure among the rocks.

"I saw what was going to happen but I was too late and was desperately holding onto Eddie, but he weighs 39kg, so I knew I couldn't get him out on my own," she said.

"His back legs were in the hole so at first his shoulder, head and front paws were okay, but he was slipping downwards.

"It was a precarious and nasty situation, I was afraid Eddie might get jammed."

This is when Ms Johnston said she started thinking of calling emergency services.

However, to her relief, "some superheroes" were on hand to perform a canine rescue.

"I called out to some people we had passed earlier and a man I now know is Michael Swinbourne, was pushing his bike and he stopped along with a lovely couple whose names I did not get," she said.

"They managed to twist Eddie around and manoeuvred him out of the hole.

"They are all superheroes, they really came to the rescue."

Ms Johnston said Eddie appeared totally unconcerned by his brush with danger.

"Eddie is such a chilled dog, very, very mellow, once he got out, he leaned into Michael who, with the other couple, was cool, calm and collected," she said.

"I was a nervous wreck."

Mr Swinbourne posted on social media: "Glad to help, Michelle. He is a lovely boy and was very cooperative and seemed very relieved. 'Eddie the eagle'."

Ms Johnston said she also wanted to thank the couple who rendered assistance.

"They were wonderful," she said.

"Evans Head really is a very special community."