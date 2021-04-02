How state solved mystery clusters

Health authorities believe they have solved the mystery connection between the two Brisbane clusters which triggered a snap lockdown.

The Sunshine State reported one new locally acquired case on Friday -- a historical infection of a nurse who worked at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It is assumed this nurse was infected by the same returning traveller being treated at the Brisbane hospital as the original infection in a doctor on March 10.

This nurse did not fall ill, but passed the deadly virus on to her partner who then became the source of the cluster which spread across Brisbane's inner north.

"So this is yet another nurse who has unfortunately, through doing nothing wrong, has contracted the infection from a gentleman who is clearly a super-spreader," chief health officer Jeannette Young said on Friday.

The Princess Alexandra Hospital has been the source of the recent clusters in Brisbane. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Dan Peled

"So then it spread within that network and then we had the gentleman come forward, just out of the blue, and get tested.

"Due to all of those people doing what they did, so effectively, we found that cluster. And we've got it under control."

Greater Brisbane's three-day shutdown was lifted at midday on Thursday after reporting just one locally acquired coronavirus cases on the eve of the Easter holiday.

"That is good news for Queensland and Easter is good to go,"Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

A number of new restrictions came into effect from midday on Thursday, including the enforcement of wearing masks in public until April 15.

"All Queenslanders will be required to carry a mask when they leave their home," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Chief health officer Jeannette Young applauded residents in the sunshine state for limiting community transmission during the outbreak but warned the risk of further infections was not over.

"We have to, unfortunately, keep those restrictions that have been in place for the next 14 days because we're not completely cleared yet," she said.

"We think we can manage it with those restrictions and with the response that we have seen from Queenslanders, but it doesn't mean the outbreak is over."

Originally published as How Qld solved mystery clusters