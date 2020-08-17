How Origin and CCCI partnership will boost local economy

ECONOMIC GROWTH: Origin Energy and the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry (CCCI) have signed a three-year partnership to help build the economic and social health of Chinchilla. Pic: Supplied

IN A bid to drive the local economy to new heights, Origin Energy and the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry (CCCI) have signed a three-year partnership.

Origin’s general manager at Condabri, Talinga and Orana Assets Alexandra Kennedy-Clark said the partnership will help build the economic and social health of Chinchilla and surrounding regions.

“By increasing people resources and financial resourcing to the CCCI we hope to see our support result in an increase in memberships and new systems which will really promote growth and help drive a prosperous economy in the Western Downs,” Ms Kennedy-Clark said.

“We’re also proud to see the partnership provide further resources to the BEST program, ‘Bringing Employers and Students Together’, and assist in expanding the planned careers expo scheduled for later this year.”

ECONOMIC GROWTH: Andrew Turner, Robyn Haig, Shannon McDermott, and Glen Fields. Pic: Supplied

Ms Kennedy-Clark said both of these programs will help students from the region understand what industries and career options are available locally, helping students’ plan for an exciting future.

“This support builds on our Origin Regional Assist Program recently announced, where we are providing services to assist small business and their employees in regional Queensland communities to access a range of counselling services through Converge International” Ms Kennedy-Clark said.

CCCI Chairman Shannon McDermott said the partnership with Origin is playing a pivotal role in increasing the CCCI’s capability.

“Having these resources available has enabled the CCCI to not only improve its ability to share information with its members but focus on new and improved ways to support local businesses and the community,” Mr McDermott said.

CCCI manager Robyn Haig said COVID-19 has allowed the chamber to become more connected with the community.

“Instead of having to reduce CCCI services during the pandemic, we have actually been able to launch new campaigns such as the Community Spirit Challenge to bring our community together,’’ Ms Haig said.

The partnership is set to help drive the development of a new five-year strategic plan for the CCCI, which is consulting with members, council, schools and the local community to understand what is important for the region so that it can transition into a self-sustaining economy with a diversity of industries.

For information on how to access the Regional Assist Program, or for more information about the Chinchilla Community Commerce and Industry, small business owners and their employees should contact their nominated Council Chamber representative.