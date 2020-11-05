Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer kogan.com
Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer kogan.com
Community

How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

5th Nov 2020 10:33 AM

Subscribers have the chance to win a $10,000 e-Voucher from major online retailer kogan.com - or one of 20 $100 eVouchers - in a great new offer for +Rewards members.

As well as unrestricted access to Queensland's leading source of news, sport, lifestyle, entertainment and business stories, readers of this website have access to our popular +Rewards program through the Courier-Mail.

You can Activate your +Rewards membership today. You can do this by logging into your account and going to My Profile then selecting My Rewards.

Already activated your access to The Courier-Mail? Start enjoying your rewards at plusrewards.com.au/couriermail

Readers who have signed up can access great giveaways and value-packed deals including complimentary eBooks, cookbooks, discounted Kayo subscriptions, a four-month Apple Music Family subscription and a range of other offers.

But the latest +Rewards offer for existing and new subscribers adds the chance to win a $10k e-voucher from kogan.com - whose huge online store offers everything from TVs to cameras to footwear and fridges - just in time for Christmas.

As well as the $10k e-Voucher from kogan.com there are 20 $100 Kogan.com e-vouchers which will be given away as runners-up prizes, and all +Rewards members can enjoy a $20 discount off Kogan.com purchases if they spend a minimum of $100.

You can enter the competition here - where you can enter the competition and redeem an offer for $20 off Kogan.com purchases of $100 or more.

Rewards ... some of the subscriber benefits on offer.
Rewards ... some of the subscriber benefits on offer.

As well as regular +Rewards offers, subscribers enjoy access to stories from our newsroom and a network of journalists across the state and across the nation - as well as articles from our global news partners.

We provide an unrivalled understanding of what's going on in this region and Queensland - leading the coverage on the stories and issues that matter. Our journalists break exclusives daily and provide a unique insight into what's happening - and why.

Our crime and courts coverage is unrivalled, with exclusives from veteran crime reporters as well as local coverage of all our courts.

NOVEMBER COURIERMAIL.COM.AU +REWARDS

 

Enter to win a $10,000 Kogan.com eVoucher and $100 runner up prizes.

Win a copy of Jimmy Barnes' new book Killing Time.

Upgrade your help at home with the chance to win 1 of 10 Amazon Echo Dots.

Win a $250 Kids Prezzee Smart eGift card.

Get your post lockdown wardrobe sorted with 20% off purchase at The Iconic.

Download a free copy of Australia's Best Recipes Budget Meal Planner.

Be a whiz in the kitchen - download a range of eCookbooks and kids eCookbooks.

Download a magazine sampler, choose from taste.com.au, Vogue, Vogue Living, GQ, Super Food Ideas issue.

Found a magazine you like from the above? Claim a complimentary 12-month digital subscription.

Discover a classic story or your new favourite - claim a free Harper Collins eBook. There's five new titles to choose from each month.

Prefer a printed book? No problem. Get 10% off all titles at Booktopia until the end of December.

Enjoy a complimentary four-month Apple Music subscription.

Receive $10 off purchases at Mr Roses.

Receive 40% off Samsonite products.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as How one lucky subscriber could win a $10k Kogan eVoucher

digital subscribers kogan rewards subscriptions
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

        Premium Content DRUG RAID: Miles mum faces court for drug possession

        News A MILES mother fronted Chinchilla court for drug related charges after police officers stormed her home.

        Dalby drug dealers lacing marijuana with ice, magistrate says

        Premium Content Dalby drug dealers lacing marijuana with ice, magistrate...

        Crime A MAGISTRATE has told a Dalby court how dealers would lace marijuana with...

        Southwest gas project set to recommence after market crash

        Premium Content Southwest gas project set to recommence after market crash

        News AFTER the pandemic shut down their Surat Basin gas project, this petroleum company...

        Western Downs Council petitioned to fix dangerous unsealed road

        Premium Content Western Downs Council petitioned to fix dangerous unsealed...

        Council News WESTERN Downs Regional Council has been petitioned by concerned residents to fix a...