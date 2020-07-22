How much you’re likely to pay in rates this year
RESIDENTS will be expected to pay an extra $1.44 per week on their rates this year, following a 2.5 per cent rate increase announced in the 2020/2021 budget.
Western Downs Regional Council said this budget has presented many challenges, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But council is confident the minor rate rise will benefit the community on the whole.
The rate rsie is comparatively low compared to surrounding regions.
Toowoomba Regional Council revealed a 2.95 per cent rise in rates, or an extra $1.83 per week.
South Burnett Regional Council, however, announced a zero per cent general rate increase - a first in the history of the region.
The majority of ratepayer money will go towards a million dollar investment into roads and bridges throughout the entire region, with $38.46 for every $100 spent in this area.
The next largest investment, with $14.97 for every $100 of ratepayer cash will go towards water and wastewater utilities.
On the lower end of the scale, 61 cents for every $100 will be invested in disaster management, and 50 cents will be invested into street lighting.