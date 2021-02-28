How Maranoa hotels can cut their power bill by $25k

FUNDING: The Federal Government is helping hotels and motels across the Maranoa cut their power bills by offering $25k to successful grant applicants. Pic: Supplied

FUNDING: The Federal Government is helping hotels and motels across the Maranoa cut their power bills by offering $25k to successful grant applicants. Pic: Supplied

The Federal Government is helping hotels and motels across the Maranoa cut their power bills by offering $25k to successful grant applicants.

Minister for Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management, David Littleproud said small and medium hotels across the region are being supported so they can invest more back into their business and employ more Australians.

Mr Littleproud said he encourages hotels to apply for the energy-saving grants, which come under the government’s $10.2 million Hotel Energy Uplift Program.

“Energy costs are one of the biggest overheads for publicans and hotel owners and these grants will reduce these operating costs and help them reinvest in their business during this critical time,” Mr Littleproud said.

“The grants will help hotels across Maranoa to reduce their energy bills through upgrades like; airconditioning or refrigeration, installing energy efficient lighting or investing in monitoring systems to better manage their energy use.

“The upgrade projects will provide genuine and lasting energy savings and will have a positive flow-on effect for jobs and small businesses.

“The launch of these grants comes at an important time, supporting regional accommodation businesses to get back to full strength.

“With 80 per cent of small to medium hotels located in regional Australia, these grants will also provide a significant funding boost to local economies.”

Through the Hotel Energy Uplift Program, hotels, motels and serviced apartment complexes with up to 99 rooms will be able to access grants of up to $25,000 for energy-saving projects, with at least 400 grants on offer.

Applications open on February 24 and are set to close on April 1, 2021.

