How local photographers spent their time in isolation

ISOLATION PHOTO: Jack and Sienna baking a cake during self-isolation which was documented by their mum. Photo: JS & M Photography.

PHOTOGRAPHERS were just one of the many businesses that we forced to close due to coronavirus restrictions in March, leaving many uncertain at the time of what comes next.

With all previously booked sessions either cancelled or postponed and no new bookings taken for many of the businesses, it was a real loss of income.

Chinchilla photographer Jessie Jones from JS & M Photography said it left her quite overwhelmed, however being forced to stay at home meant she learnt a lesson she might not have otherwise.

“In time, I realised that now was the perfect time to get back to basics,” she said.

“My love of photography begun with my children, so that is where I started.”

The mother of three including six-year-old Jack, four-year-old Sienna and two-year-old Maddox, begun documenting their time together in isolation.

Whether it was cooking, building a new vegetable garden together, watching movies, spending time by the campfire, motorbike riding or spending time at the dam it was all caught on camera.

A cute picture of Maddox and Sienna which Jessie took while in isolation. Photo: JS & M Photography.

“This was a time with my children I’ll never forget and documenting that was so important to me,” Ms Jones said.

“With that, it bought my creative spark, new ideas, new perspectives and a new appreciation for documenting the lives of my clients.”

For another Chinchilla photographer Monique Underwood who owns Maple n’d Fig, she also found the silvering lining in the time after work finished and in self-isolation.

“I spent my time in lockdown with my family and focused on my children and their homeschooling,” she said.

“It also gave me time to organise my books, equipment and props and to finalise galleries and the designing of a website that will soon be up and running.

“As bittersweet as it was with the loss of income, it was nice to have some time off and spend some quality time with my family.”

However, with the announcement that restrictions are beginning to ease, the two photographers can take what they’ve learnt during this time to work as they return.

Things will look a little different though with Ms Underwood only operating to a certain extent.

“Non-contact sessions outdoors where social distancing is still the number one priority,” she said.

“All studio newborn sessions are unavailable currently to date although we do offer newborn and family sessions outdoors.

“I also don’t supply any props, blankets or access to the client wardrobe as I would have before and all sessions are strictly no contact.”

A family photo shot the Gorry family was Monique's first shoot after closing due to COVID-19. Photo: Maple n’d Fig.

For the pair, they are both excited to get clients back.

“I hope to utilise my new ideas and skills into future work,” Ms Jones said.

“I look forward to spending time with clients during special times in their lives and documenting those through photos for them to hold close to their hearts forever.”