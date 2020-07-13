How Lifeline Darling Downs plans to reduce stress in locals

STRESS DOWN: Lifeline Darling Downs are tackling stress levels in the region.

STRESS DOWN: Lifeline Darling Downs are tackling stress levels in the region.

ONE in eight Australians are currently experiencing high or extremely high psychological distress, and Lifeline Darling Downs is on a mission to reduce that statistic.

Lifeline Darling Downs launched Stress Down Day last week as a way of reducing stress and raising funds for the organisation.

CEO Derek Tuffield said the difficulties and challenges of this year, with COVID-19 and bushfires particularly, had not discriminated in its impacts on Darling Downs locals.

If there was a time to encourage workplaces to reduce stress in their employees, now is that time.

“This year we have been besieged with devastating events such as the bushfires in Stanthorpe,

Millmerran and Crow’s Nest in 2019, plus seven years of prolonged drought and the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

“More than ever we need to reduce our stress levels.

“Traditionally we see a spike in people contacting us for counselling and financial counselling services approximately three to four months after a traumatic event.

“Therefore, all funds raised will go towards providing ongoing free, counselling support and is available to anyone who needs it.”

Workplaces across the region are encouraged to provide a “fun” activity for their employees each week, and donate to Lifeline to help them reach their $5000 goal.

$5000 will provide 40 hours of free counselling for those in need.

Every donation will be matched up to $2500 by Darling Downs and West Moreton PHN.

PHN CEO Merrilyn Strohfeldt said the benefits of this fundraiser were varied, but equally as important.

“This is a really great local initiative that not only aims to support people in the local community, but also raises awareness of the importance of recognising stress if your life and working on ways to look after your mental health and wellbeing,” she said.

To donate, visit www.lifelinedarlingdowns.org.au/stressdownday2020, and to register for Stress Down Day visit hbps://www.lifelinedarlingdowns.org.au/stress-down-day or call 1300 991 443.