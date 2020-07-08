How easing of restrictions has affected Chinchilla’s rental market

AS COVID-19 restrictions continue to lift, more people are able to head to and from Chinchilla not just for tourism, but for work as well.

Property Sales & Rentals (PS&R) rental manager Shirley Ann Knights said a lot of oil and gas workers were forced to take rentals throughout the past few months of lockdown.

“We didn’t have to do any reductions in rents across any of our properties,” she said.

“We did see a bit of the grey nomads with short term leases because they weren’t able to travel, but now they’re moving on.”

She said the Chinchilla rental market remains healthy and prices have stayed much the same for PS&R’s properties.

“It didn’t impact at all because there were people still moving and relocating in the state,” she said.

Despite coronavirus restrictions preventing many people from working across the Western Downs, Ms Knights said most able to continue paying their rent.

“We did get a few that were laid off originally then when the JobKeeper kicked in, they could pay their way through.

Surat Basin Real Estate leasing officer Kimberly Lingard said that they’ve had a slight increase in rental prices as restrictions continue to ease.

“We’ve been very busy in Chinchilla during the restrictions,” she said.

“We don’t have many properties available and rents seem to be going up.”

Many properties have had a jump of $10 to $20 due to the changing circumstances.

“It comes down to supply and demand and we don’t have much available at the moment,” she said.

“Things become a lot more difficult to become available for people.”

But Mrs Lingard said that Surat Basin Real Estate will try and negotiate with tenants if they see a price hike when renewing a lease.

“One of the good things is that we just negotiate if there are any issues,” she said.

“In some cases, if they have been affected by corona all that we can ask is for them to let us know.”