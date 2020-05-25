Menu
Melissa Leong on MasterChef Australia.
TV

‘How dare you’: MasterChef fans fume

by Nick Bond
25th May 2020 11:00 AM

MasterChef fans turned the tables on judge Melissa Leong during Sunday night's episode, giving her a grilling for a "rough" critique of one particular contestant they said smacked of "favouritism."

Five of the MasterChef contestants were tasked with cooking a cut of kingfish for Australia's own king of fish, Josh Niland.

As the judges made their rounds, contestant Reece Hignell, a vegan cake baker who runs his own business called 'Cakeboi', confessed this fishy challenge was out of his comfort zone.

Leong's slightly salty advice to him: "You can't cook cake everyday."

The line didn't go unnoticed by viewers - particularly given that another of the contestants competing in the challenge, Laura Sharrad, has been at the centre of 'PastaGate' this season for repeatedly cooking her specialty dish of pasta without being called out by the judges.

 

On Instagram after the show Reece himself admitted he'd been "very stressed" making the dish:

He may have been out of his comfort zone, but Reece's kingfish still impressed: in the end, fellow contestant Tracy Collins was eliminated after some harsh critiques for her efforts, with guest judge Josh Niland even calling her dish "an 11 out of 10 overcooked".

MasterChef’s ‘cakeboi’ Reece.
