How coronavirus changed region’s Seniors Month celebrations

IN A time where connection has been made limited, and most, if not all, interactions are now online, this month’s Seniors Month celebrations will encourage our elderly to forge meaningful connections, and get involved in the community.

Seniors Month is celebrated every August in the Western Downs as a way of showing thanks to the region’s older residents for their ongoing contributions.

This year however, COVID-19 has prompted council to consider other ways of promoting inclusiveness in the community.

Community and Cultural Development spokeswoman Councillor Kaye Maguire said although Council it was just as important to ensure all residents feel valued and included in the community despite being unable to celebrate in the usual way.

“Our seniors help shape the communities in which we live, and without them we wouldn’t have the rich history, stories and experiences that make our communities the vibrant places they are today,” Cr Maguire said.

“Seniors Month not only provides an opportunity for us to show our appreciation, but in normal circumstances would also allow older residents the chance to come together, catch up with family and friends and get involved in a range of activities.

“Although we can’t celebrate Seniors Month how we usually would, there are a variety of community groups, some specific to seniors, who offer the chance for residents to connect with one another and keep involved in our active and vibrant communities.”

During Seniors Month this year, our elderly residents were encouraged to get involved with community groups.

50 and Better Program co-ordinator Debbie Callaghan said community groups have many benefits for our local seniors.

“Seniors Month is such an important time of the year as it allows us to show our thanks to local seniors for all they do and all they have done for our region,” Ms Callaghan said.

“It is important now more than ever that our older residents remain connected with one another and don’t isolate themselves from the community and Seniors Month would usually provide the perfect opportunity to do this.

“The Tara 50 and Better Program focuses on preventing isolation in people over 50 and making sure they maintain important social relationships which play a major factor in their health and wellbeing.

“By joining a local community group like the 50 and Better Program, they have a reason to get out of the house and enjoy the company of others, even outside of Seniors Month.

“I would absolutely encourage all our older residents to contact their local community groups and see how they can get involved. The benefits are endless, and we love to see our seniors thrive.”

To view community groups located in the Western Downs, visit www.mywesterndowns.com.au or contact Council on 1300 COUNCIL (1300 268 624).