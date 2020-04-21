How Chinchilla schools are adapting to new way of schooling

NEW NORMAL: All Chinchilla schools have transfered the their majority of teaching to online for students.

NO INTERNET and no computer seems like an impossible situation for most people; however, in regional Queensland, it’s a reality.

With the COVID-19 restrictions currently forcing parents to supervise their children from home, Chinchilla schools are trying to adjust to the new normal.

Chinchilla State High School principal Ian Insley said when the announcement came that the majority of students would be working from home, he knew they had to be logistical and do all they can to help their students learn.

“We live in a rural town, and aren’t like schools in Brisbane where people have access to everything they need,” he said.

“Currently we are rebuilding computers at the school for students who don’t have access to one.

“We also have USBs with work on them for children with no internet.

“Hopefully by the end of tomorrow, every student will have a laptop and either the internet or a USB to be able to do their work.”

For the next five weeks of term, students will be working their way through activities from either an online website or from a USB and must have constant contact with their teachers.

Mr Insley admitted he was nervous to begin with about the first day of Term 2, and despite the website going down, everything in the school’s control has gone well.

“The response from the parents has been that they are happy with how things are going online and they have been responsive,” he said.

“The system seems to have recovered today.

“I was talking to Helen Hubbard recently about how back in our day we only had copiers and photograph film strips, so we are very thankful for technology.”

Although missing their students, the teachers at the school are staying positive and enjoying the challenge of learning new technology.

“The school was always planning on transitioning to online more anyway,” Mr Insley said.

“So the current circumstances meant we had to get up to speed quicker.”

Chinchilla Christian College principal Nathan McDonald said teachers started their planning three weeks before the school holidays began.

Mr McDonald said they sought out to provide the best quality resources as they can to support students learning from home.

“In our primary school, our remote teacher and learning involves our students getting a weekly plan of the work that they are to do each week and direct teaching through virtual classroom sessions,” he said.

“For secondary, we are providing online learning where all the direct teaching is set up online, and all the activities are there for the students to do while they are at home.”

Unsure about how long the lockdown will last, the principal ensured they are doing they can and are adapting in these unprecedented times.

“It is a difficult time for everyone, but schools are doing the best they can to provide the continuity for learning for their student.”