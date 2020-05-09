How a Western Downs beef business has adapted to COVID-19

A LOCAL, family-run business are doing what they can to put their community first while coping with the challenges of COVID-19.

Based in Meandarra, Four Daughters Premium Black Angus have launched their 150 Day Grain Fed Premium Black Angus Beef Box, which includes seven cuts of their infamous Black Angus beef usually used primarily in high-end restaurants.

The business has experienced resounding success with the new packages from across the southwest.

Four Daughters owner, Karen Penfold, said the company was proud to produce this family box, providing a range of cuts that suit family meals.

“Instead of sending all our beef off to export, we want to keep some to share among our community,” she said.

“We want local families to experience a little bit of what our family does each day – a family who loves the land, their animals and has the knowledge to produce quality food in a sustainable way.”

TSBE Food Leaders Australia General Manager, Bruce McConnel, said businesses, just like Four Daughters, are to be commended for adapting during this difficult time.

“During this time of difficulty with COVID-19 looming, Australia’s food and agriculture businesses have absolutely jumped to the challenge to make sure they are getting as much food as possible into the hands of people that need it,” he said.

“The speed of which our region’s food producers were able to do that was absolutely outstanding, which mean they have been able to capture opportunities during this period of time and see their businesses continue to hold staff and create economic growth for our region.”