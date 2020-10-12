Menu
ROAD SAFETY: Ann Leahy Member for Warrego has secured a $50 000 commitment to paint the speed zones on the road surface, along the Warrego Highway. Picture: Contributed
Politics

How a $50k pledge will boost safety on dangerous Warrego Hwy

Sam Turner
12th Oct 2020 11:00 AM
STATE member for Warrego Ann Leahy has pledged $50,000 to improve safety along the Warrego Hwy through the Western Downs and Maranoa region if they’re elected on October 31.

Painted speed zones along the busy country road will be a part of the Liberal National Party’s commitment to maintaining driver welfare along one of the most used networks in Queensland if they’re elected.

“There are frequent speed zone changes along the Warrego Highway, for instance some areas are 110km/h, some 100km/h,” she said.

“Some towns like Morven are 50km/h, Mitchell and Roma 60km/h with school zones 40km/h, Drillham 70km/h and Yuleba and Jondaryan 80km/h, and two rail crossings between Chinchilla and Miles reduced to 80km/h.

“Just over the border in New South Wales speed zones are painted on the road so you can’t miss the advice about the speed zone you are travelling in”.”

Ms Leahy said painting speed zones on the road would be a “simple and cost effective way” to inform road users of the speed zones which they are entering and leaving.

“With many signs lost, damaged or missed, this means motorists can check their speed and ensure they are driving within the speed limit as the zones change,” she said.

