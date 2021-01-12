How 3-day lockdown affected Western Downs gas workers

Melbourne Residents Remain In Lockdown With Mandatory Face Rules To Come Into Effect As New COVID-19 Cases Numbers Continue To Rise

When Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young imposed isolation guidelines for people who had visited the Greater Brisbane region, it sent a shockwave through plans for a portion of the Western Downs' workforce in the resource sector.

The Greater Brisbane region, and everyone who had visited since January 2, went into lockdown at 6pm on Friday, January 8, after a woman who tested positive for a highly contagious strain of coronavirus had been active in the states capital for days.

A Shell QGC spokeswoman said the health and safety of their workers and the communities they operate within, is, and always has been their utmost priority.

"We are continuing to work closely with our staff to ensure all current guidelines from the health department and relevant authorities are being followed and will ensure the revised restrictions put in place for the next 10 days will be complied with," she said.

"All field staff were made aware of the requirements set out by the relevant authorities, with specific advice on the individual actions they needed to take.

"This included having non-essential workers working from home or their rooms."

The spokeswoman said none of Shell's workforce in the Western Downs had been to any of the identified contact tracing alerts, although all non-essential travel to QGC sites was suspended during the three-day lockdown.

"We are following all advice from the health department and relevant authorities, including on travel restrictions and self-isolations," she said.

The multinational gas company continues to health screen their workers, although the spokeswoman said additional procedures are now in place, including the use of mandatory masks and social distancing for essential workers.

Another predominate gas company within the Western Downs, Origin Energy, were quick to ensure any field staff who visited Brisbane since January 2 were placed in isolation.

An Origin spokeswoman said, " to ensure the safety of our people and the communities where we operate, we have COVID-safe protocols in place as directed by health authorities".

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure that our protections reflect the latest health advice," she said.