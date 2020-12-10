Menu
The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site in dramatic scenes at Bondi on Thursday afternoon.
House wall collapses

by Nick Hansen
10th Dec 2020 7:43 PM
The side of a home collapsed into a neighbouring building site in dramatic scenes at Bondi this afternoon.

Police said the eastern brick wall of the home on Curlewis St went crashing down onto a path and onto a construction site next door at around 5.15pm.

Nobody was injured and an elderly couple believed to have lived in the home were safe and in the back yard being comforted by emergency services today.

One man who heard the commotion and ran outside to see what had happened.

 

Picture: NCA NewsWire/Flavio Brancaleone
"(It sounded) like a whole heap of ricks and stuff collapsing … it's a bad day," he said.

The wall crumbled, tearing out parts of two internal walls as well and damaged the floor of the home.

A bed head fell out of the building when the wall gave way and two bedrooms were left exposed.

Damage to a house that collapsed into an adjacent building site in Bondi. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Damage to a house that collapsed into an adjacent building site in Bondi. Picture: Jonathan Ng
