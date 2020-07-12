House gutted by thieves while owner worked away

EVERYTHING GONE: A Meandarra house was gutted by thieves. Pic: Supplied.

AFTER a six month’s long stint of working away, a Meandarra man couldn’t even make himself a cuppa when he walked through his doors, finding his kettle stolen - along with everything else.

The man’s home had been gutted by thieves who broke in and helped themselves to his belongings.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the home on Walton St in Meandarra had been unoccupied since January 1.

“Stolen items included; a microwave, toaster, kettle, chainsaw, machinery, sporting equipment, building materials, and a rather expensive Honda generator,” she said.

The spokeswoman said as some items were quite expensive it’s possible they were taken to be pawned.

The burglary was reported on Tuesday, July 7, when the man returned home from work.

Investigations into the matter are continuing - anyone with information is urged to call PoliceLink on 131 444.