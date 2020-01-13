Menu
House destroyed by fire after food left on stove

by Isabella Magee
13th Jan 2020 5:43 AM
A TOOWOOMBA house has been destroyed after a kitchen mishap sent the building up in flames earlier tonight.

It took firies over an hour to put out a Kilbirnie home blaze after a small cooking fire got out of hand, burning the home to the ground at about 8.24pm last night.

Multiple crews brought two fire trucks, a rural water tanker and two rural medium trucks to put out the flames, working until about 9.36pm.

Ambulance and police also attended to the incident.

It's believed food left on the stove was the original source of the quickly-spread fire.

No one required medical attention.

