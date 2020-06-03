Menu
QFES, Rural Fire Brigade, Fire Brigade, Emergency ServicesPhoto Bev Lacey
House burnt to the ground in Tara overnight

Lachlan Berlin
, lachlan.berlin@chinchillanews.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 9:30 AM
A HOUSE northwest of Tara has been completely destroyed in a midnight fire overnight.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said the house located on Stains Road was burnt down to the stumps at 12.52am on June 3.

"Crews were on scene at about 1.30am," he said.

"Three crews went on that job."

The house was already destroyed by the time firefighters arrived.

The spokesman said the occupants were outside of the house and that nobody was hospitalised.

He was unable to confirm what cased the fire but investigations are still continuing.

 

MORE TO COME

