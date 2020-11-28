Hours long police pursuit locates stolen Miles car

A MITSUBISHI Triton was stolen from a Miles address at 10.30am this morning, and just two hours later police located the Ute 130km away at MacAlister.

The 2010 grey dual cab Ute had also been towing a stolen quad bike, which was also located, at an address on Dalby Kogan Rd.

A Queensland Police spokesman said officers located the stolen vehicles and a man at 12.40pm on Saturday, November 28.

"The male is assisting police with their inquiries," he said.

At 1.10pm a Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said they were called to Drayton St in Dalby, to treat a patient with minor injuries - but could not confirm it was the Dalby Police Station.

The spokeswoman said a patient suffering from minor injuries was transported to Dalby Hospital in a stable condition.