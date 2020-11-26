Menu
Hotspot lockdowns not statewide restrictions: Premier

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
26th Nov 2020 10:37 AM
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she hopes any future outbreaks in Queensland can be handled by introducing restrictions to specific hotspots instead of statewide measures.

Ms Palaszczuk made the comment as she announced the state had recorded no new COVID cases on Tuesday.

There are currently 14 active cases.

Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis
Annastacia Palaszczuk says a decision on opening the border to South Australia will be made at the end of the month. Picture: Peter Wallis

"Our southern neighbours have successfully contained recent outbreaks," she told parliament.

"It is our hope that, when future outbreaks occur, they can be stopped quickly and any restrictions can be limited to those hotspots rather than entire cities or states."

Ms Palaszczuk said the government continued to watch the situation in SA and would make a decision at the end of the month around whether borders could reopen to that state.

