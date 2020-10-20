Menu
Politics

Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
20th Oct 2020 4:48 AM
LNP Leader Deb Frecklington and the majority of her team are yet to state whether they support voluntary assisted dying.

A survey of nearly 600 candidates running for parliament found 164 support laws that would be introduced by a re-elected Labor Government in February.

The questionnaire by a coalition of supporters, called My Life My Choice, had 13 candidates state their opposition, while 37 were uncommitted and 383 didn't respond.

 

Of Labor candidates, 52 supported voluntary assisted dying and more than half of Greens candidates did, but just three LNP candidates were in favour.

The rest did not respond clearly or didn't respond at all.

 

LNP opposition leader Deb Frecklington on the campaign trail. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Sarah Marshall
The release of the results came after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk promised to vote in support of the laws she's committed to introduce in February if she wins government.

Ms Frecklington said she wanted to see the legislation before commenting.f

"I will wait and see the response from the (Queensland) Law Reform Commission and this is an issue that is serious and it affects people's lives so it is important that we listen to the complex nature of the laws and that's why the Law Reform Commission is looking at drafting those laws," she said.

Pressed on whether she supported the premise of euthanasia, regardless of any laws, Ms Frecklington said she believed no one should have to die alone or in pain.

Clem Jones Trust chair David Muir encouraged voters to ask their own questions of candidates.

"While some candidates may not respond to a survey like ours, they find it much harder not to respond to local voters," he said.

Labor MPs would have a conscience vote and Ms Frecklington has previously committed to a conscience vote for her MPs.

Originally published as Hot topic: Where candidates stand on euthanasia

euthanasia how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

