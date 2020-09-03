Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Coast agents Imika Neylan, Brodie Rodgers, Stacey-Marie Pettman, Josh Sherwell, Jill Wright and Ryan Bradeley.
Offbeat

Hot property: Coast’s 30 sexiest real estate agents

Matty Holdsworth
Nadja Fleet
3rd Sep 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Sunshine Coast: home to hot weather, hot property and hot real estate agents.

But a national competition which named Australia's sexiest real estate agents has snubbed the Coast, with no local agents being included.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

The competition, Australia's Sexiest Real Estate Agents, run on Instagram page (@australias_sexiest_agents), did not check out the Sunshine Coast.

So the Sunshine Coast Daily has come up with its own lighthearted hot property list.

It includes a veteran of the Australian Defence Force, a former professional ballerina, multiple award winners and gun surfing identities.

Let us know what you think. If there's anyone who was left off who catches your eye, comment below.

Coast couple add super penthouse to property portfolio

Next few years crucial to Coast's transport future

More Stories

australias sexiest real estate agent sunshine coast hotlist sunshine coast property sunshine coast property market
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home just west of Brisbane is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in Queensland in the past 24 hours. It comes as sewage testing has exposed...

        Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        Premium Content Mayor calls for Premier to open travel bubble for Mungindi

        News “This has obvious impacts for many including hospital staff"

        NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 52 to face Chinchilla court today

        News HERE’S a full list of locals set to face Chinchilla Magistrates Court, September 3.

        ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        Premium Content ‘Rebuild our little town’: Plea to help Mungindi after fire

        News 'These stores are the lifeblood of the little town.'