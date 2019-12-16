Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
Authorities must hold little hope of salvaging the contents of a refrigerated truck that has crashed in almost 40-degree temperatures.
News

Hot mess as refrigerated truck crashes in heatwave

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Dec 2019 12:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TRUCK carrying cold food rolled on an off ramp on the Old Pacific Highway north of the Gold Coast, with the exit expected to be closed for several hours.

The truck rolled at the roundabout off the Yatala north exit of the Old Pacific Highway before 10am.

Police said the exit ramp was expected to remain closed for a number of hours.

There have been conflicting reports that the truck contained either pet food or ice-cream.

Paramedics treated the truck driver for minor abrasions, with no other people injured.

The fate of the cold contents of the truck remains unknown, with temperatures at the Gold Coast exceeding 39 degrees at 11am.

crash highway closed truck crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        premium_icon Bowls club theif targets home and parklands

        News A Chinchilla man, who was convicted for stealing food from the Chinchilla Bowls Club in May this year, has faced Chinchilla Magistrates Court again on similar...

        Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        premium_icon Olympics will put our region in the spotlight

        News Olympics would put the regions on the map, says tourism boss.

        Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        premium_icon Games to ‘fast track’ roads and railways

        News How the Olympics will supercharge roads and rail projects

        Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        premium_icon Crash victim's mum begs drivers to think before drinking

        Crime Judy Lindsay wants drivers to learn from daughter's death.