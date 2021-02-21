Menu
What side effects could the Covid-19 vaccine have?
News

Hospital hubs and aged care getting COVID jab first

by Sue Dunlevy
21st Feb 2021 7:37 AM
The COVID-19 vaccine is being rolled out to a number of hospitals across Australia.

See the list below to find out where you will be able to get it in your state:

 

COVID-19 VACCINE HOSPITAL HUBS

 

NEW SOUTH WALES 

 

■ Royal Prince Alfred Hospital

■ Westmead Hospital

■ Liverpool Hospital

■ Hornsby Hospital

■ St George Hospital

■ Nepean Hospital

■ Newcastle Hospital

■ Wollongong Hospital

■ Coffs Harbour Hospital

■ Dubbo Hospital

■ Wagga Wagga Hospital

 

ACT 

■ Surge Centre, Garran

 

 

VICTORIA 

■ Western Health

■ Austin Health

■ Monash Health

■ Barwon Health

■ Goulburn Valley Health

■ Latrobe Health

■ Bendigo Health

■ Ballarat Health

■ Albury-Wodonga Health

QUEENSLAND 

■ Cairns Hospital

■ Townsville Hospital

■ Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital

■ Princess Alexandra Hospital

■ Sunshine Coast University Hospital

■ Gold Coast University Hospital

 

 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 

■ Royal Adelaide Hospital

■ Riverland General Hospital

■ Mount Gambier Hospital

■ Whyalla Hospital

■ Port Pirie Hospital

■ Port Augusta Hospital

■ Flinders Medical Centre

■ Flinders Medical Centre

■ Lyell McEwin Hospital

■ Women's and Children's Hospital

 

 

TASMANIA

■ North West Regional Hospital in Burnie

■ Launceston General Hospital

■ Royal Hobart Hospital

 

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA 

■ Perth Children's Hospital

■ Albany, Port Hedland, Kalgoorlie, Geraldton and Broome health campuses

 

 

NORTHERN TERRITORY 

■ Darwin

■ Alice Springs

 

 

VACCINE HUB LOCATIONS

There will eventually be 1000 points of distribution across the country.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AGED CARE FACILITIES GETTING FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE:

 

Thousands of aged care residents in Australia, at more than 240 facilities, will receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from tomorrow.

The facilities are located across Australia in more than 190 towns and suburbs in rural and urban areas in every state and territory:

 

NORTHERN TERRITORY

 

Alice Springs, Braitling, Coconut Grove, Fannie Bay, Farrar, Nightcliff, Tiwi

 

 

QUEENSLAND

 

Albany Creek, Aspley, Bald Hills, Beaconsfield, Birtinya, Bray Park, Buderim, Bundaberg, Burleigh Heads, Burleigh Waters, Carseldine, Cleveland, Glenella, Glenvale, Harristown, Hope Island, Kearneys Spring, Kepnock, Lawnton, Mackay, Meridan Plains, Millbank, Mirani, Mudgeeraba, North Bundaberg, North Mackay, North Tamborine, Palmwoods, Pimpama, Redland Bay, Robina, Sippy Downs, South Toowoomba, Thornlands, Toowoomba, Upper Coomera, Varsity Lakes, Victoria Point, Warana, West Mackay, Woombye

 

 

NEW SOUTH WALES

 

Alstonville, Austral, Ballina, Bangor, Barden Ridge, Blacktown, Collaroy, Collaroy Plateau, Corrimal, Cronulla, Dean Park, Emu Plains, Engadine, Glenfield, Gosford West, Heathcote, Illawong, Jamisontown, Marayong, Minto, Mortdale, Mount Austin, Narrabeen, Orange, Peakhurst, Penrith, Penshurst, Point Clare, Port Macquarie, Prestons, Roselands, Springwood, Stanwell Park, Tarrawanna, Terrey Hills, Thirroul, Umina Beach, Wagga Wagga, Warriewood, Woonona, Woy Woy

 

 

ACT

 

Curtin, Farrer, Garran, Griffith, Hughes, Narrabundah, Red Hill, Stirling, Weston

 

 

VICTORIA

 

Altona Meadows, Ballarat, Ballarat East, Bayswater, Bendigo, Blackburn, California Gully, Canadian, Cowes, Cranbourne, Cranbourne East, Creswick, Dandenong, Dandenong North, Delacombe, Drouin, Drysdale, East Bendigo, Forest Hill, Heathmont, Hoppers Crossing, Ironbark, Junction Village, Lara, Long Gully, Moe, Morwell, Mount Clear, Neerim South, Newboroug, Nunawading, Ocean Grove, Point Cook, Point Lonsdale, Portarlington, Ringwood, Vermont, Vermont South, Wallington, Wantirna, Wantirna South, Warragul, Wendouree, Werribee

 

 

TASMANIA

 

Burnie, Legana, Newnham, Newstead, Norwood, Penguin, Riverside, Somerset, St Leonards, Ulverstone, West Ulverstone, Wynyard

 

 

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

 

Aldgate, Cowandilla, Encounter Bay, Everard Park, Goolwa, Hahndorf, Heathfield, Lockleys, Marion, Marleston, Morphettville, Mount Barker, North Plympton, Oaklands Park, Port Elliot, Uraidla, Victor Harbor

 

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

 

 

Balcatta, Bunbury, Calista, Carey Park, Cooloongup, Donnybrook, Eaton, Emu Point, Kingsley, Lockyer, Madeley, Marangaroo, Mirrabooka, Port Kennedy, Rockingham, Shoalwater, South Bunbury, Spencer Park, Waikiki, Yakamia

 

 

 

Originally published as Hospital hubs and aged care residents getting COVID jab first

