Horror vision of teen being killed by truck

The truck driver in a horrific crash that claimed the life of a 16-year-old Jason Nguyen emerged from the cabin and asked a witness "Where did he come from?" just after the fatal collision, a court has heard.

Truck driver George Kyriakidis is on trial in the NSW District Court over the Bankstown crash on August 31, 2018, charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The 45-year-old has pleaded not guilty and maintains he was paying attention at all times, in the face of an allegation he was on the phone at the time of the incident.

George Kyriakidis has pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving occasioning death. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Horrific CCTV footage showing the teenager falling under the wheels of the truck near the corner of Chapel Rd South and Edward St about 5pm, was played to the jury on Tuesday.

In the footage, Jason is seen waiting on the side of the road before running out in front of the vehicle. This happens just before Mr Kyriakidis performed what prosecutors allege was an illegal right-hand turn across a media strip and entered the wrong side of the road.

The Volvo truck had almost come to a complete stop behind a stationary car in front of it when it started to turn.

Jason Nguyen was killed when he was allegedly hit by a truck driver in Sydney. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

It shows the 16-year-old reach the median strip, coming from the left of the truck, and looking for oncoming traffic before being knocked off his feet as the white Volvo collides with his back, sending him crashing to the asphalt.

The truck then drives forward over the boy, inflicting the catastrophic injuries that claimed his life soon after at Liverpool Hospital.

Witness Piotr Fenik said on Wednesday he was driving a white Mercedes van through traffic so heavy it was "just like a parking lot" when he watched the crash unfold in his right rear view mirror.

Flowers laid on the side of the road where the Jason Nguyen was hit. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

He said he watched the boy attempting to cross the road before the boy was struck by the front left side of the truck and fell under its wheels.

After the collision, the truck turned into a side street, Fenik said.

"I followed him and I was beeping my horn and flashing my lights to stop him," he told the jury. Then, he said, Mr Kyriakidis stopped the truck and got out.

Fenik asked him "What are you doing?", and Kyriakidis replied "I didn't see him. Where did he come from?" the court heard.

The court heard on Tuesday there was "little in dispute" in relation to the events of August 31, 2018.

George Kyriakidis arrives at Downing Centre court in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Bianca De Marchi

Mr Kyriakidis's barrister Brett Longville said the case involved a "real tragedy" that took a young person's life and left a family bereaved.

He said the Crown would have to prove at trial his client, who ran a truck business for 13 years, was driving in a dangerous manner.

"It's (Mr Kyriakidis's) case he would have no reasonable expectation a person would run out onto the road," he said.

Mr Longville said on Tuesday the jury would hear that there was a hands-free telephone system set up in the cabin of the truck, but did not expand on evidence to come before the trial.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Horror vision of teen being killed by truck