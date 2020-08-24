Menu
CRASH: Three people were flown to hospital after this crash on Dalby Cooyar Road.
News

HORROR SCENE: Photo shows shocking damage of two car pile up

Meg Gannon
24th Aug 2020 1:30 PM
A PHOTO of a two-vehicle crash 20km out of Dalby reveals just how lucky the occupants are to be alive today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash near Kaimkillenbun on Dalby Cooyar Road on Friday night, where four people were found suffering severe injuries.

Three people, including a three-year-old toddler were flown to hospital for recovery.

The boy, who sustained head and arm injuries, was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s was transported to Dalby Hospital with chest, back, and abdominal injuries.

A man in his 60s was also transported to Dalby Hospital with similar injuries, alongside a man in his 30s with minor injuries.

They were all transported in stable conditions.

At 9.15pm, two of the patients were flown to Toowoomba Hospital.

dalby police racq lifeflight rescue two vehicle crash

