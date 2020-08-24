HORROR SCENE: Photo shows shocking damage of two car pile up

CRASH: Three people were flown to hospital after this crash on Dalby Cooyar Road.

CRASH: Three people were flown to hospital after this crash on Dalby Cooyar Road.

A PHOTO of a two-vehicle crash 20km out of Dalby reveals just how lucky the occupants are to be alive today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash near Kaimkillenbun on Dalby Cooyar Road on Friday night, where four people were found suffering severe injuries.

Three people, including a three-year-old toddler were flown to hospital for recovery.

The boy, who sustained head and arm injuries, was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

A man in his 40s was transported to Dalby Hospital with chest, back, and abdominal injuries.

A man in his 60s was also transported to Dalby Hospital with similar injuries, alongside a man in his 30s with minor injuries.

They were all transported in stable conditions.

At 9.15pm, two of the patients were flown to Toowoomba Hospital.