Horror moment mum heard of son’s fatal car crash

The mother of a man who died after his vehicle crashed and flipped at a busy Ipswich intersection has spoken of her son's kind nature.

Raceview resident, Daryl Levien, 36, died after his car clipped another vehicle and crashed onto its roof on Thursday afternoon, about 12.50pm.

Mr Levien suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance.

Four others in his vehicle survived the crash relatively unscathed.

Mr Levien's mother Margaret Mitchell said she was devastated to hear the news of her son's death and still couldn't believe he was gone.

"It was terrible receiving the news. I thought the police were here to tell me he had an accident," she said.

"When they said that by the time they got to hospital he passed I couldn't believe it."

Even after being told about her son's death, Ms Mitchell says she still has not been able to see him.

"I haven't seen him yet. He has to go into an autopsy because it was a sudden death," she said.

"All I can really say is that he was a good person with a good heart.

"He had a younger brother and a whole family that loved him dearly.

"There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for you if you asked."

Mr Levien was unemployed but had been studying to become a private investigator, his mother said.

"He had completed his private investigator license and was looking for work," Ms Mitchell said.

Ms Mitchell said she had seen her son briefly before the crash.

"We had only seen him an hour or so before the accident, he was really happy and he was in a really good place," she said.

"He was good as gold, he was happy. He had said he was going out to buy new clothes because the jeans he had didn't fit."

Police from the Forensic Crash Unit are still looking for witnesses who may have witnessed the crash yesterday.

