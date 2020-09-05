Horror four-car smash closes highway

IT was a horror night for emergency service on Friday kept busy at a four-car accident north of Coffs Harbour.

The crash happened around 6pm in the northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway about 500m north of the Sawtell Rd overpass.

Traffic chaos on September 4. Photos by Frank Redward

The Pacific Highway was blocked for just over an hour causing extensive delays.

It is understood a southbound car went across the median strip into north bound traffic and crashed heavily.

Police were still piecing together exactly how the crash happened but early reports indicate three women were taken to hospital with a range of injuries.

Early reports indicate two southbound cars collided causing them to veer into northbound lanes colliding with two more cars.

A blue Mazda 6, a gold Nissan X Trail and a white Subaru Forrester were strewn across the two north bound lanes, while a white Toyota Camry with heavy front end damage was located in the south bound lanes.

Of the three women taken to hospital, the most serious case was a woman in her 60s trapped by injuries with a suspected fractured wrist and fractured hip.

In another car, a 29-year-old woman was treated for chest injuries and in another car a 69-year-old woman was treated for chest injuries.

Crews from NSW Ambulance, NSW Fire and Rescue trucks, SES, NSW Police, RMS Traffic control and three tow trucks worked to treat the injured and clear the scene.

Friday night traffic stretched back many kilometres. The highway was finally opened at about 7.30pm.

It comes after a number of serious accidents kept NSW Ambulance officers busy throughout August.

Inspector Chris Wilson, Coffs Harbour Duty Operations Manager NSW Ambulance urges drivers to take extra care.

"When we are called to any road accident, it is extremely challenging for paramedics. We have so many situations we need be ready for."

"These types of accidents are dreadful for first responders to attend."

"Please take extra care and look out for each other on the roads. One small error can lead to serious injury," Insp Wilson said.

"We want everyone to get home safely to their families."