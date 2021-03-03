Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Horror truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

by Cormac Pearson
3rd Mar 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

One person is in a critical condition after a serious four-vehicle crash involving a truck in Brisbane's east.

Emergency services are on scene on Lytton Road and Creek Road in Murrarie that happened on 10:47am Wednesday evening.

Paramedics are treating one person in a critical condition.

They are also treating a man in a stable condition with head and chest injuries while the other patient appears to be uninjured.

Lytton Rd closed in both directions with police warning of extensive delays.

Originally published as Horror Brisbane truck crash leaves motorist fighting for life

qld road crashes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man flashes penis at police during drunken encounter

        Premium Content Man flashes penis at police during drunken encounter

        Crime After being told to enter a residence numerous times by police, an intoxicated Dalby man responded by dropping his pants.

        FOR SALE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Premium Content FOR SALE: Latest Dalby homes to hit the market this week

        Property Are you on the hunt for your next home? Looking for an investment property? Here...

        Qld Symphony Orchestra regional tour to Maranoa/Western Downs

        Premium Content Qld Symphony Orchestra regional tour to Maranoa/Western...

        News The Queensland Symphony Orchestra is taking their music to the country, with the...

        Signing forged will leads to jail term for Western Downs woman

        Premium Content Signing forged will leads to jail term for Western Downs...

        News Perverting the course of justice was a very serious offence that struck at the...